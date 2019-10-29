Adirondack Health Institute Selects Netsmart to Enhance Health Home Care Delivery and Coordination

Netsmart and Adirondack Health Institute (AHI) announced today their recent partnership to improve care coordination across 23 participating healthcare organizations as part of the New York Health Homes initiative. For more than a decade, the powerful Netsmart network has enabled Netsmart clients, including a variety of New York Health Homes, to easily share and exchange data with health information exchanges and providers across the healthcare continuum. Through this partnership, AHI will be better positioned to serve its highest-risk members with a population health focus as the entire state gears up for a value-based payment environment.

As a collection of nearly 250 providers across upstate New York, AHI works together to coordinate care for the state’s Medicaid residents experiencing complex physical and behavioral health conditions. AHI assigns care managers to coordinate and oversee these individuals’ physical and behavioral health care plans to improve care outcomes. One of AHI’s goals is to seamlessly and securely expand their connections to their local Regional Health Information Organization (RHIO) Hixny and the larger State Health Information Network SHIN-NY.

AHI will utilize the industry-leading Netsmart population health management platform, CareManager™, to enhance their approach to delivering coordinated care. The solution helps identify gaps in care, critical issues and needs around Social Determinants of Health (SDoH). Through the Netsmart network, AHI will use advanced interoperability and connectivity with access to data and real-time alerts to allow for data-informed decision making. The collective functionality enables AHI to track services and care for individuals across multiple care settings resulting in smoother care transitions along with reduced duplication and costs. The individual’s care team receives an alert when they present to emergency departments and inpatient care, and care managers are given more insight into an individual’s health history.

“We needed a partnership with a vendor who has demonstrated success connecting to RHIOs like Hixny,” said Ann Hutchison, director, Care Management and Health Home, AHI. “We are excited about being partners with Netsmart because we believe they truly understand our business needs and can grow with us. Health Homes are complex, and healthcare changes all the time. Netsmart excels at being able to change as we do and offers applications that are agile enough to meet our needs, which is especially helpful for Health Homes as we move into the next phase of care coordination in a population health environment.”

“With forward-thinking programs and initiatives aimed at supporting care coordination, New York is progressive in setting the stage for integrated care delivery, which is becoming the norm across the entire country,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “Nearly 10 years ago we developed the first version of our care coordination platform to meet the needs of the innovative care models that were being piloted by our clients in New York. We look forward to continuing our work in New York and starting our partnership with AHI to make care delivery even more efficient for this next decade. Having the right tools and technology at the hands of coordinators and clinicians alike is a critical step in the right direction from the Health Home perspective. With a strong understanding of their unique business needs, we can continue to develop solutions and services that make sense for their population health workflows and ultimately put more time in the hands of care coordinators to devote to what they do best, deliver quality care for folks in their communities.”

