Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adirondack Trust : Announces Grand Reopening of Wilton Branch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 10:09pm CET

Saratoga Springs, New York-The Adirondack Trust Company announced today that its Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of its rebuilt Wilton Branch will take place on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.

The bank is pleased to invite all community members to join. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to partake in this momentous occasion for Adirondack Trust, but also to have an informal meet-and-greet with the Wilton staff and see the new branch.

While the ribbon-cutting ceremony is on Monday, grand reopening specials will last through January 22, 2019.

In addition to fun games and giveaways lasting the duration of the celebration, customers have the option to enter a sweepstakes with awesome prizes. One grand prize winner will take home an Apple® iPad; one first prize winner will receive a $150 local merchant gift card; and three second prize winners will each receive a $100 gift card from other local merchants.

The celebration continues with a Wilton Branch-only 11-month CD special and checking account cash incentives.

The Wilton Branch features several amenities like a free Wi-Fi hot spot; contemporary design; a private conference room for customers and staff; a 24/7 drive-up ATM with image capture; and convenient hours, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wilton Branch is managed by Assistant Treasurer Lynette Matt, who managed the Branch before the rebuild as well. Also returning to the Wilton staff will be Assistant Branch Manager Tina Nadeau. They will be joined by Head Teller Jeremy Cottrell, and full-time tellers Saraya Worthen and Shania Savastio.

The Adirondack Trust Companyis an independent, locally owned and operated, community bank offering a wide variety of business and personal financial services. The bank has more than $1 billion in assets and 13 branch offices. The bank offers banking, trust, insurance, and investment management services, and originates real estate mortgages, both residential and commercial, and commercial business loans throughout its primary market area. The bank is a Bauer 5-Star Rated Superior bank. The bank's website is AdirondackTrust.com.

###

Adirondack Trust Company
473 Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5844
AdirondackTrust.com

Disclaimer

Adirondack Trust Company published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 21:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:35pValley National Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings
GL
10:34pHANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE CAPITAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34pCME GROUP : Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call
PR
10:33pFather and son advised on opposite sides of Bristol-Celgene deal
RE
10:33pPERRIGO : Securities Class Action Filed Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) by Block & Leviton LLP; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
10:32pCYTODYN INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L P : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pSIFCO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pTRANSOCEAN LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:32pLEMONADE DAY : Teams Up with Gallup to Host Second Annual Briefing on Business Startup Challenges and Youth Entrepreneurship Opportunities on Thursday, Jan. 17, in Washington, D.C.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
4CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : Shares Trade Well Below Takeover Price Premarket
5APPLE : Apple's warning a bad omen for Wall Street bulls

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.