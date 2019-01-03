Adirondack Trust : Announces Grand Reopening of Wilton Branch

Saratoga Springs, New York-The Adirondack Trust Company announced today that its Grand Reopening and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony of its rebuilt Wilton Branch will take place on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 11 a.m.

The bank is pleased to invite all community members to join. Visitors will not only have the opportunity to partake in this momentous occasion for Adirondack Trust, but also to have an informal meet-and-greet with the Wilton staff and see the new branch.

While the ribbon-cutting ceremony is on Monday, grand reopening specials will last through January 22, 2019.

In addition to fun games and giveaways lasting the duration of the celebration, customers have the option to enter a sweepstakes with awesome prizes. One grand prize winner will take home an Apple® iPad; one first prize winner will receive a $150 local merchant gift card; and three second prize winners will each receive a $100 gift card from other local merchants.

The celebration continues with a Wilton Branch-only 11-month CD special and checking account cash incentives.

The Wilton Branch features several amenities like a free Wi-Fi hot spot; contemporary design; a private conference room for customers and staff; a 24/7 drive-up ATM with image capture; and convenient hours, open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wilton Branch is managed by Assistant Treasurer Lynette Matt, who managed the Branch before the rebuild as well. Also returning to the Wilton staff will be Assistant Branch Manager Tina Nadeau. They will be joined by Head Teller Jeremy Cottrell, and full-time tellers Saraya Worthen and Shania Savastio.

The Adirondack Trust Companyis an independent, locally owned and operated, community bank offering a wide variety of business and personal financial services. The bank has more than $1 billion in assets and 13 branch offices. The bank offers banking, trust, insurance, and investment management services, and originates real estate mortgages, both residential and commercial, and commercial business loans throughout its primary market area. The bank is a Bauer 5-Star Rated Superior bank. The bank's website is AdirondackTrust.com.

