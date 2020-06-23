Adjusted results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020
Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 10 June 2020
Auction No. 8 on 10 June 2020/settlement on 12 June 2020
|
SERIES
ISIN
RECEIVED*ACCEPTED*PRICES ACCEPTED
AVERAGE
|
YIELD AVERAGE (%)
|
PFR0325
PLPFR0000027
0.00
|
FPC0427
PL0000500260
1861.34
1861.34
1003.20
|
1.82
|
WS0428
PL0000107611
393.00
323.00
1108.79
|
1.29
|
PS0721
|
PL0000109153
|
150.00
|
0.00
|
PFR0925
|
PLPFR0000035
|
0,00
|
PFR0627
|
PLPFR0000043
|
4490.00
|
4490.00
|
992322.45
|
1.87
|
FPC0630
|
PL0000500278
|
1964.50
|
1964.50
|
998.,75
|
2.14
*Nominal value (PLN million)
