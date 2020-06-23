Adjusted results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020

The results of the outright buy structural operation auction carried out on 10 June 2020

Narodowy Bank Polski announces the results of the outright buy structural open market operation carried out on 10 June 2020

Auction No. 8 on 10 June 2020/settlement on 12 June 2020

SERIES ISIN RECEIVED*ACCEPTED*PRICES ACCEPTED AVERAGE YIELD AVERAGE (%)

PFR0325 PLPFR0000027 0.00

FPC0427 PL0000500260 1861.34 1861.34 1003.20 1.82

WS0428 PL0000107611 393.00 323.00 1108.79 1.29

PS0721 PL0000109153 150.00 0.00 PFR0925 PLPFR0000035 0,00 PFR0627 PLPFR0000043 4490.00 4490.00 992322.45 1.87 FPC0630 PL0000500278 1964.50 1964.50 998.,75 2.14

*Nominal value (PLN million)