Adjustment of the Auction Calendar

03/17/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Today's auction of EU Allowances (EUA) of the third trading period on behalf of the EU Member States had to be cancelled in accordance with the EU Auctioning Regulation because the total volume of bids has fallen short of the volume of auctioned allowances.

The volumes that were not auctioned today, will be evenly distributed over the next four EU auctions, in accordance with the procedures laid out in Annex 1 of the Auction Calendar.

Thus, the following increased volumes will be auctioned on the next four dates.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 17:29:01 UTC
