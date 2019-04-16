Adlucent : Joins Austin's Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

Adlucent,
a leading digital advertising and analytics agency, announced today that
it has joined the Startup
Diversity and Inclusion Pledge. Initially created by Austin
entrepreneur and former venture capitalist, Stephen Straus, the pledge
provides a roadmap for startup founders, CEOs, and investors seeking to
build better companies and a more inclusive world. These commitments
include fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, workplace, and
marketplace culture.
“We are thrilled to have Adlucent join the Startup Diversity and
Inclusion Pledge,” said Straus. “As an influential leader in the Austin
community, we are pleased to see Adlucent’s commitment to fostering
diversity as part of the company’s ‘Better Every Day’ mantra and
creating intentional steps to build a more inclusive community moving
forward.”
By joining the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, Adlucent will
take its company motto of “Better Every Day” one step further by
ensuring continued expansion of leadership and diversity goals
throughout its company culture. Adlucent prides itself in having built a
culture of innovative self-starters from diverse backgrounds who infuse
the company’s mantra into everything they do. From the performance and
results Adlucent delivers to its clients, to the professional
development opportunities offered to employees, Adlucent strives to be
Better Every Day.
With this pledge, Adlucent will set the intentional goal of adding
diversity and inclusivity, as well as transparency, to the core values
of its organization to continue fostering a winning company culture.
“Adlucent’s unique employee culture is what gives us a competitive
advantage,” said Ashwani Dhar, CEO, Adlucent. “We are proud to take the
Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge to affirm our commitment to
excellence through an inclusive and collaborative employee culture.”
By committing to the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, Adlucent
joins the ranks of 50 additional Austin companies and investors
including data.world, Aceable, WP Engine, Next Coast Ventures, TechStars
and Silverton Partners, among others. Straus plans on expanding the
pledge nationwide by 2020.
About Adlucent
Adlucent, an AMP Agency Company, is a performance-driven digital
marketing and analytics agency. Adlucent’s team of experts pair their
talents with our unparalleled Deep Search™ digital marketing and
shopping analytics technology designed in-house. From paid search to
Amazon services, our completely customized ad management algorithms and
dashboards help innovative brands acquire new customers across channels
while profitably growing revenue. To learn more about Adlucent and our
team, visit www.adlucent.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005374/en/