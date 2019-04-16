Log in
Adlucent : Joins Austin's Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

04/16/2019 | 09:02am EDT

Adlucent’s company mantra, “Better Every Day,” aligns with the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge’s mission of taking specific actions to increase diversity in the tech community

Adlucent, a leading digital advertising and analytics agency, announced today that it has joined the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge. Initially created by Austin entrepreneur and former venture capitalist, Stephen Straus, the pledge provides a roadmap for startup founders, CEOs, and investors seeking to build better companies and a more inclusive world. These commitments include fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce, workplace, and marketplace culture.

“We are thrilled to have Adlucent join the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge,” said Straus. “As an influential leader in the Austin community, we are pleased to see Adlucent’s commitment to fostering diversity as part of the company’s ‘Better Every Day’ mantra and creating intentional steps to build a more inclusive community moving forward.”

By joining the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, Adlucent will take its company motto of “Better Every Day” one step further by ensuring continued expansion of leadership and diversity goals throughout its company culture. Adlucent prides itself in having built a culture of innovative self-starters from diverse backgrounds who infuse the company’s mantra into everything they do. From the performance and results Adlucent delivers to its clients, to the professional development opportunities offered to employees, Adlucent strives to be Better Every Day.

With this pledge, Adlucent will set the intentional goal of adding diversity and inclusivity, as well as transparency, to the core values of its organization to continue fostering a winning company culture.

“Adlucent’s unique employee culture is what gives us a competitive advantage,” said Ashwani Dhar, CEO, Adlucent. “We are proud to take the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge to affirm our commitment to excellence through an inclusive and collaborative employee culture.”

By committing to the Startup Diversity and Inclusion Pledge, Adlucent joins the ranks of 50 additional Austin companies and investors including data.world, Aceable, WP Engine, Next Coast Ventures, TechStars and Silverton Partners, among others. Straus plans on expanding the pledge nationwide by 2020.

About Adlucent

Adlucent, an AMP Agency Company, is a performance-driven digital marketing and analytics agency. Adlucent’s team of experts pair their talents with our unparalleled Deep Search™ digital marketing and shopping analytics technology designed in-house. From paid search to Amazon services, our completely customized ad management algorithms and dashboards help innovative brands acquire new customers across channels while profitably growing revenue. To learn more about Adlucent and our team, visit www.adlucent.com


© Business Wire 2019
