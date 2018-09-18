Admedus : Correction cover letter Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

17 September 2018

Norton Rose Fulbright Australia ABN 32 720 868 049

Company Announcements ASX Limited

Level 15, RACV Tower 485 Bourke Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA

Tel +61 3 8686 6000 Fax +61 3 8686 6505

GPO Box 4592, Melbourne VIC 3001 DX 445 Melbourne nortonrosefulbright.com

Direct line +61 3 8686 6434

Email andrew.fisken@nortonrosefulbright.com

Our reference: 4009729

Dear Sir / Madam

Correction to covering letter for Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603)

We act for Star Bright Holding Limited and its associates (Star Bright Group).

On 17 September 2018 we lodged a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Admedus Limited on behalf of the Star Bright Group.

The covering letter for the Notice of Initial Substantial Holder incorrectly referred to Bright Star Holding Limited and the Bright Star Group, when it should have referred to Star Bright Holding Limited and the Star Bright Group.

For the avoidance of doubt we confirm that the Notice of Initial Substantial Holder was lodged on behalf the Star Bright Group.

Yours faithfully

Andrew Fisken Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright Australia

APAC-#75172881-v1

Norton Rose Fulbright Australia is a law firm as defined in the legal profession legislation of the Australian states and territory in which it practises.

Norton Rose Fulbright Australia, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP are separate legal entities and all of them are members of Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein. Norton Rose Fulbright Verein helps coordinate the activities of the members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Details of each entity, with certain regulatory information, are available at nortonrosefulbright.com.