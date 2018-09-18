Admedus : Correction cover letter Notice of Initial Substantial Holder

17 September 2018
Norton Rose Fulbright Australia ABN 32 720 868 049
Company Announcements ASX Limited
Level 15, RACV Tower 485 Bourke Street MELBOURNE VIC 3000 AUSTRALIA
Tel +61 3 8686 6000 Fax +61 3 8686 6505
GPO Box 4592, Melbourne VIC 3001 DX 445 Melbourne nortonrosefulbright.com
Direct line +61 3 8686 6434
Email andrew.fisken@nortonrosefulbright.com
Our reference: 4009729
Dear Sir / Madam
Correction to covering letter for Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603)
We act for Star Bright Holding Limited and its associates (Star Bright Group).
On 17 September 2018 we lodged a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Admedus Limited on behalf of the Star Bright Group.
The covering letter for the Notice of Initial Substantial Holder incorrectly referred to Bright Star Holding Limited and the Bright Star Group, when it should have referred to Star Bright Holding Limited and the Star Bright Group.
For the avoidance of doubt we confirm that the Notice of Initial Substantial Holder was lodged on behalf the Star Bright Group.
Yours faithfully
Andrew Fisken Partner
Norton Rose Fulbright Australia
APAC-#75172881-v1
Norton Rose Fulbright Australia is a law firm as defined in the legal profession legislation of the Australian states and territory in which it practises.
Norton Rose Fulbright Australia, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP, Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa Inc and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP are separate legal entities and all of them are members of Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein. Norton Rose Fulbright Verein helps coordinate the activities of the members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Details of each entity, with certain regulatory information, are available at nortonrosefulbright.com.