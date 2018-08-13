Admedus : Extension for voluntary suspension

Ms Anjuli Sinniah

13 August 2018

Advisor, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

By Email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auAnjuli.sinniah@asx.com.au

Dear Anjuli

ADMEDUS LIMITED (ASX: AHZ) - EXTENSION FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Admedus Limited (the Company) refers to the request for the extension of the voluntary suspension dated

8 August 2018.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2, the Company requests a further extension to the voluntary suspension of the quotation of its ordinary securities.

The Company advises that:

(a) the voluntary suspension is necessary for the Company to finalise negotiations in relation to a Placement with potential investors in respect of the capital raising referred to in its trading halt request dated 2 August 2018, as well as a broader recapitalisation of the Company;

(b) the Company expects the suspension to last until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 20 August 2018, or the release of an announcement by the Company;

(c) the Company is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from quotation; and

(d) the Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

Catherine Costello Company Secretary

