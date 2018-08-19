Admedus : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

Ms Anjuli Sinniah

20 August 2018

Advisor, Listings Compliance ASX Limited

Level 40, Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

By Email:

tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.auAnjuli.sinniah@asx.com.au

Dear Anjuli

ADMEDUS LIMITED (ASX: AHZ) - EXTENSION FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Admedus Limited (the Company) refers to the request for the extension of the voluntary suspension dated 13 August 2018.

Pursuant to Listing Rule 17.2, the Company requests a further extension to the voluntary suspension of the quotation of its ordinary securities.

The Company advises that:

(a) the voluntary suspension is necessary for the Company to finalise negotiations in relation to a Placement with potential investors in respect of the capital raising referred to in its trading halt request dated 2 August 2018, as well as a broader recapitalisation of the Company;

(b) the Company expects the suspension to last until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on 3 September 2018, or the release of an announcement by the Company;

(c) the Company is not aware of any reason why its shares should not be suspended from quotation; and

(d) the Company is not aware of any further information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Yours faithfully

Catherine Costello Company Secretary

Admedus Limited

Registered Office:

Level 9, 301 Coronation Drive, Milton, Queensland 4064

Customer Service:

T: 1300 550 310 F: 1300 880 398 International: T: +61 (0)7 3152 3200 F: +61 (0)7 3152 3299 E:info@admedus.comW: admedus.com

Brisbane • Minneapolis • Geneva • Singapore

ABN 35 088 221 078