Admera Health Teams with Allure Specialty Pharmacy to Offer PharmD Fellowship Program

09/25/2018 | 03:15pm CEST

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N,J., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Admera Health, a molecular diagnostics company, in conjunction with Allure Specialty Pharmacy announced the launch of a Post-Doctoral PharmD Fellowship Program focused on pharmacogenomics. The Admera Health-Allure Specialty Pharmacy Program is a multi-site fellowship program that includes two longitudinal experiences integrated over 24 months and is designed to offer an in-depth experience in pharmacogenomics from the standpoint of medical education as well as clinical integration at an ambulatory care pharmacy.

The industry component of the fellowship will be based at Admera Health’s headquarters in South Plainfield, New Jersey. The fellow will be an integral member of the medical affairs team and gain working knowledge of the role through broad hands-on experiences and longitudinal core responsibilities. “The field of pharmacogenomics presents with diverse opportunities for pharmacists. As a medication expert, pharmacists are perfectly poised to play a leading role in implementing pharmacogenomics.  This unique fellowship program opens the door to expand pharmacists’ role and become well-rounded in this growing field," stated Sanjeda Chumki, PharmD, Fellowship Program Director at Admera Health.

The clinical component of the fellowship will be based at Allure Specialty Pharmacy headquarters in Bronx, New York and its affiliated ambulatory care. The fellow will be an essential part of the pharmacy team, serving as an educator for patients and health care providers on the integration of pharmacogenomics to better determine targeted medication regimens. "The Fellowship Program in Pharmacogenomics bridges the gap between science and clinical practice.  The multi-site program allows for a candidate to build a solid foundation in medical education regarding pharmacogenomics, as well as, implementing pharmacogenomics into clinical medication decision-making in patient care," stated Ronnie Moore, PharmD, Fellowship Program Director at Allure Specialty Pharmacy.

About Admera Health

Admera Health is a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited advanced molecular diagnostics company focused on personalized medicine, non-invasive cancer testing, digital health, and providing research use only services. Research and development efforts are dedicated to developing cutting-edge diagnostics that span the continuum of care. Utilizing next generation technology platforms and advanced bioinformatics, Admera Health seeks to redefine disease screening, diagnosis, treatment, monitoring, and management through its innovative, personalized solutions. It is our mission to deliver transformative, valuable solutions to patients, physicians, and clinical researchers. We are committed to improving the health and well-being of our global community through the direct delivery of personalized, medically actionable results.

About Allure Specialty Pharmacy

Allure Specialty Pharmacy provides pharmacogenomic targeted disease state management in the clinical areas of psychiatry, pain management, and cardiology.  As well as, providing medication management education for patients suffering from chronic medical conditions: asthma, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, etc. Allure Specialty Pharmacy is committed to improving the quality of patients’ lives through innovative customized pharmaceutical treatments and superior customer service.

Admera Health Contact:

Sanjeda Chumki, PharmD
Fellowship Program Director
908-222-0533 ext. 3836
Sanjeda.chumki@admerahealth.com

Allure Specialty Pharmacy Contact:

Ronnie Moore, PharmD
Fellowship Program Director
866-293-1559
Ronnie@allurespecialty.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
