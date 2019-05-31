Log in
Admie Ipto : Notification for change in the composition of the Board of Directors

05/31/2019 | 10:59am EDT

'ADMIE (IPTO) HOLDING S.A.' (or 'Company') hereby announces the following: The Board of Directors on May 30th appointed as a member Mr. Iason Rousopoulos, Deputy CFO of IPTO S.A., in replacement of the departing Mrs Eleni Zarikou, who relinquished her position as Chairman and member of the Board of ADMIE Holding for personal reasons. New Chairman for the Company becomes Mr. Iason Rousopoulos, also with executive capacity.

The composition of the new Board of Directors is the following:

1. Iason Rousopoulos, Chairman,

2. Ioannis Kampouris, Vice-Chairman, Executive Member,

3. Alexandros Nikolouzos, Non-Executive Director,

4. Constantinos Karakatsanis, Independent Non-Executive Member Director,

5. Evangelos Darousos, Independent Non-Executive Member Director.

The election of Mr. Iason Rousopoulos as Chairman will be submitted for approval to the next Ordinary or Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders.

Athens, May 31st, 2019

Disclaimer

Holding Company Admie Ipto SA published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 14:58:02 UTC
