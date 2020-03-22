Administration, Congress Work to Finalize Coronavirus Rescue Package

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is hopeful negotiations between the White House and Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill will wrap up on Sunday and that a coronavirus rescue package will come to a vote on Monday morning.

Lawmakers said a procedural vote on the measure tentatively scheduled for Sunday afternoon would be a test of whether the White House and Congress are able to agree on a rescue measure. Leaders of the House and Senate planned a meeting late Sunday morning to discuss progress.

Mr. Mnuchin, who is representing President Trump in talks with lawmakers, said the legislation comprises four main components: small-business loans that may be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on the payroll, direct cash payments to households, enhanced unemployment benefits and a $4 trillion lending facility supported by the Federal Reserve.

"I think we have a fundamental understanding, and we look forward to wrapping it up today," Mr. Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday, of talks with Democratic and Republican leadership in the Senate and House.

The rescue package should be enough to support the economy for 10 to 12 weeks, he said.

"If for whatever reason, 10 weeks from now...we haven't won this, we'll go back to Congress again," Mr. Mnuchin said. "But I think we're injecting a lot of liquidity into the system."

