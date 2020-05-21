On the occasion of 140 years of Bulgarian statistics, the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria presents a new press release 'Administrative-territorial and territorial division of the Republic of Bulgaria as of 31 December 2019'. The press release will be published annually.

As of 31 December 2019, the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 administrative districts and 265 municipalities, in which there are 3 177 individual mayoralties. There are 5 257 settlements, of which 257 - towns and 5 000 - villages, while the settlement formations were 163.