Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Administrative-territorial and territorial division of the Republic of Bulgaria as of 31 December 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:25am EDT

On the occasion of 140 years of Bulgarian statistics, the National Statistical Institute of Bulgaria presents a new press release 'Administrative-territorial and territorial division of the Republic of Bulgaria as of 31 December 2019'. The press release will be published annually.

As of 31 December 2019, the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria is administratively divided into 28 administrative districts and 265 municipalities, in which there are 3 177 individual mayoralties. There are 5 257 settlements, of which 257 - towns and 5 000 - villages, while the settlement formations were 163.

Disclaimer

NSI - National Statistical Institute published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 08:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aJOHN LAING : I-4 interchange opens three months early
PU
04:53aAIRBUS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
04:53aK ELECTRIC : PTI leader condemns unannounced loadshedding
AQ
04:53aTATE & LYLE : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:49aCARD FACTORY : Notice of Results and Strategy Update
PU
04:49aCredit claims as collateral for refinancing operations with the Eurosystem
PU
04:49aSpecial 'two sessions' in a crucial year
PU
04:49aASSURA : ASSU000X_presentation Final for Website.pdf
PU
04:47aRandall & Quilter Appoints Bank of America's Thomas Solomon as CFO
DJ
04:44aIn 2019 the tax burden on labour costs in Slovenia was 40.3%
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering
5WHITBREAD PLC : WHITBREAD : to raise $1.2 billion to weather COVID-19 crisis as profit drops

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group