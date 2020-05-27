Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Administrators deny South African Airways set to start flying

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 02:46am EDT
South African Airways (SAA) plane taxis after landing at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

Administrators for state-owned South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday the airline is not aiming to resume domestic flights from mid-June, rejecting a statement from the airline a day earlier.

SAA is under a form of bankruptcy protection and suspended all commercial passenger flights in late March, when the government imposed one of Africa's strictest lockdowns.

"The position around the cessation of flights remains as is until SAA has a better sense of what the level 3 lockdown means in terms of domestic air travel," SAA's administrators, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, said in a statement.

"The airline also needs to consider what the opening of the skies will mean from a commercial and load factor perspective."

Matuson and Dongwana said they had not vetted Tuesday's statement from the airline, adding that SAA's future funding remained a key variable for any resumption of flights.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has mainly relied on bailouts for survival and the government has told the administrators it would not provide further funding.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that domestic air travel for business purposes would be phased in after June 1, when the country moves to level 3 of a five-level alert system.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aRESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 15 - Micro Small Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Scheme
PU
02:57aUK economy faces 5% budget deficit by 2024 - FT
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:46aOil falls on demand concerns, tensions over Hong Kong
RE
02:46aAdministrators deny South African Airways set to start flying
RE
02:45aDanish banks prepared for short, severe economic downturn - central bank
RE
02:45aNorway's April retail sales soar despite pandemic
RE
02:44aAsian shares defy global rally as Hong Kong unrest rattles investors
RE
02:42aFrance seeking buyer for clothes firm Camaieu - Le Maire
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : 'RALLY OF HOPE': Why the S&P soared back past 3,000
2LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
3LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
4ANHUI JIANGHUAI AUTOMOBILE GROUP COR : EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China..
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla to cut car prices in North America, China
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group