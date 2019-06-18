Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Adobe beats quarterly estimates on cloud strength; shares rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 06:45pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Adobe Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, driven by growth in its digital media business that houses its flagship product Creative Cloud, sending its shares up 4.6% after market.

Adobe is sharpening its focus on the fast-growing cloud business, a fiercely competitive market dominated by Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp and Salesforce.com Inc.

In doing so, Adobe, known for its image-editing software Photoshop, partnered with Microsoft in March to bolster its sales and marketing software capabilities.

Salesforce and Microsoft also posted better-than-expected quarterly results on the back of growth in their cloud businesses.

Adobe's shift to a cloud-based subscription has brought a more predictable revenue stream for the company, by selling its software through web-based subscriptions and not through the sale of packaged-licensed software.

On Tuesday, Adobe's executives expressed confidence in the company's ability to raise prices annually for its subscription-based services, while driving volume growth by attracting new users.

"We're able to do that through the various new products that are attracting folks to our platform... And then as they get comfortable with those, they end up to upsell them into full suite products for multiple applications," Chief Financial Officer John Murphy on post-earnings call.

Subscription revenue during the second quarter jumped 27.7% to $2.46 billion (£1.96 billion) and product revenue rose 1.2% to $152.8 million.

Revenue from Adobe's digital media segment jumped 22% to $1.89 billion, above estimates of $1.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from its Experience Cloud business, which provides services including analytics, advertising and marketing, rose 34% to $784 million, above analysts' estimate of $774.9 million. The growth was helped by the acquisitions of Magento and Marketo, Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen said on the call.

However, the company expects to report revenue of about $2.80 billion in the third quarter, below analysts' estimates of $2.83 billion. It estimates a 20% revenue rise in its digital media unit in the current quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company's revenue jumped 25% to $2.74 billion in the quarter ended May 31, beating estimates of $2.70 billion.

Excluding items, Adobe earned $1.83 per share, above the average analyst estimate of $1.78.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE 0.43% 276.78 Delayed Quote.21.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06pNIKKEI : Japanese businesses see economy peaking out, want more stimulus - Reuters poll
RE
06:56pTrump says U.S., Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20
RE
06:55pTrump says U.S., Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20
RE
06:53pTrump says U.S., Chinese teams to restart trade talks ahead of G20
RE
06:45pAdobe beats quarterly estimates on cloud strength; shares rise
RE
06:44pCanada approves contentious oil pipeline expansion, expects legal challenges
RE
06:44pLISA MURKOWSKI : Delegation Urges Administration's Support for Seafood Industry Embroiled in China Trade Dispute
PU
06:34pNOC NATIONAL OIL : Mellitah warehouse at Tajoura destroyed by aerial bombardment
PU
06:29pCITY OF SASKATOON : Daily Road Report, June 19, 2019
PU
06:13pEXCLUSIVE : Spain's Repsol cuts 30% of Canadian staff in global restructuring
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmaker calls for Facebook to pause cryptocurrency project
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : AI Lights Shine Bright across Northern Sky, in Swedish Tribute to Tech's Biggest..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google invests $1 billion to ease housing shortage near California headquarters
4ADOBE : Adobe beats quarterly estimates on cloud strength; shares rise
5KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Dividend Solar Loans 2019-1 LLC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About