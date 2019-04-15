Adocia Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Cash Position and Revenue

Regulatory News:
ADOCIA (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC the “Company”) (Paris:ADOC),
a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment
with innovative formulations of approved proteins, announces today its
financial results, including revenue and cash position, for the quarter
ended March 31st, 2019.
• Cash position: EUR 29.1 million
As of March 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 29.1
million, compared to EUR 39.8 million as of December 31, 2018.
Total operating cash-flow for the first quarter 2019 amounted to EUR 7.8
million – excluding EUR 3 million corresponding to arbitration-related
legal fees- compared to EUR 6.6 million in 2018, for the same scope and
period last year. The increase by EUR 1.2 million is due to a sustained
level of activity, notably in the preparation and the conduct of
clinical studies, associated with an active support to our partner
Tonghua Dongbao for the development of the licensed products.
The cash position by the end of March 2019 does not include the payment
due by Lilly following the favorable ruling received by Adocia in the 1st
phase of the arbitration. The payment of $ 11.6 million as well the
accrued interests is expected in 2019.
Financial debt at March 31, 2019 totaled EUR 8.1 million and mainly
consists of the loan financing the purchase and renovation of Adocia’s
headquarters.
• Detail of revenue for the first quarter of 2019
|
In thousand euros - IFRS
|
|
|
03/31/2019
(3 months)
|
|
|
03/31/2018
(3 months)
|
Licencing revenue
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
-
|
Research and collaborative agreements
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Revenue
|
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
-
In the first quarter of 2019, revenue derived from the licensing
agreements signed in April 2018 with the company Tonghua Dongbao
Phamaceuticals Co. Ltd and reflects the R&D services provided by Adocia
in the context of the transfer and development of licensed products.
About Adocia
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic
diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable
treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry,
featuring seven clinical-stage products. Additionally, Adocia expanded
its portfolio to include the development of treatments of obesity and
short bowel syndrome.
The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is
designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic
proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes
BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia’s clinical
pipeline includes six novel insulin formulations for the treatment of
diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro
(BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal
insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone®
Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet® U100),
and two combinations of a prandial insulin with amylin analog
pramlintide (BioChaperone® Pramlintide Insulin and ADO09). It
also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone®
Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline
includes combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists
(BioChaperone® Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes,
a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist
(BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity
and a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone®
Teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.
In 2018, Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao entered into
a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao
licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and
BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle-Eastern
territories. The licensing included 50 million dollars upfront and up to
85 million dollars development milestones, plus double-digit royalties
on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply
active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to
Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia’s portfolio
development in these territories.
Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However,
there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors”
section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des
marchés financiers on April 19, 2018 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence
of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial
conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially
different from such forward-looking statements.
This press release and the information contained herein do not
constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy
Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190414005015/en/