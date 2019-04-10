Adocia : to Hold Its Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 16, 2019 in Paris

Regulatory News:

Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 - ADOC) will hold its annual shareholders’ meeting (“AGM”) on May 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Hotel de Talleyrand, in the offices of Jones Day, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of this shareholders’ meeting serving as convening notice is published today, in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (“BALO”), and includes the agenda, the proposed resolutions as well as instructions to participate and vote for this meeting.

This notice is also available on the company’s website:

http://www.adocia.fr/WP/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting.

All documentation regarding this AGM will be made available to shareholders in accordance with existing regulations and will be available on the company’s website from April 19, 2019.

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able to participate in the AGM.

Shareholders holding bearer shares (“actions au porteur”) will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding (“attestation de participation”) from their brokers. This certificate must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post.

The “attestation de participation” may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne - 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2019@adocia.com.

The written question must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated and must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting.

Shareholders may obtain the legal documentation in preparation of the AGM as described in the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code by sending a request:

By regular mail to: Adocia - Service Relations Investisseurs – 115 avenue Lacassagne, 69003 Lyon, or

By e-mail to: ag2019@adocia.com.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products. Additionally, Adocia recently expanded its portfolio to include the development of treatments of obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone® Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet® U100), and a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone® Pramlintide Insulin). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone® Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline includes combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone® Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes, a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity and a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone® Teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

In 2018, Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao entered into a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle-Eastern territories. The licensing included 50 million dollars upfront and up to 85 million dollars development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia’s portfolio development in these territories.

Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

