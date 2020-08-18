Adopt a wild horse or burro online from the Wyoming Honor Farm

LANDER, Wyo. - The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online wild horse and burro adoption event Sept. 1-8, 2020, featuring more than 50 wild horses and burros gentled by inmate trainers at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, Wyoming.

The adoption will be coordinated through the BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animals adopted will be available for pickup on or about October 1 from Cheyenne and Riverton, Wyoming, and from other locations in the U.S. to be determined.

'Without the annual spring adoption this year, these animals have benefited from all the extra time with their trainers,' said Scott Fluer, BLM program specialist for the Wyoming Honor Farm. 'They're ready to continue their training and many will make excellent pleasure, show or work horses.'

Approximately 42 horses and 9 burros were selected for this online adoption. The majority of the horses are saddle-started and the burros are pack saddle-trained. The horses come from herd management areas throughout Wyoming.

Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the individual animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse or burro at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animal bids start at $125.

For more than 30 years, the Honor Farm has shared the BLM's commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care in order to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands. The program is a win-win situation for all involved. Inmates who are released after working in this program have a greater chance to succeed in the outside world; adoptions help the BLM manage wild horse populations on public lands; and finally, adopters find good horses and horses find good homes.

To learn more about the BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.GOV/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.