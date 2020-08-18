Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adopt a wild horse or burro online from the Wyoming Honor Farm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 12:02pm EDT

LANDER, Wyo. - The Bureau of Land Management will hold an online wild horse and burro adoption event Sept. 1-8, 2020, featuring more than 50 wild horses and burros gentled by inmate trainers at the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, Wyoming.

The adoption will be coordinated through the BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Online Corral at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animals adopted will be available for pickup on or about October 1 from Cheyenne and Riverton, Wyoming, and from other locations in the U.S. to be determined.

'Without the annual spring adoption this year, these animals have benefited from all the extra time with their trainers,' said Scott Fluer, BLM program specialist for the Wyoming Honor Farm. 'They're ready to continue their training and many will make excellent pleasure, show or work horses.'

Approximately 42 horses and 9 burros were selected for this online adoption. The majority of the horses are saddle-started and the burros are pack saddle-trained. The horses come from herd management areas throughout Wyoming.

Prior to the adoption, complete your online application, browse the individual animal profiles and learn more about the rules and requirements for adopting a wild horse or burro at https://wildhorsesonline.blm.gov/. Animal bids start at $125.

For more than 30 years, the Honor Farm has shared the BLM's commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care in order to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands. The program is a win-win situation for all involved. Inmates who are released after working in this program have a greater chance to succeed in the outside world; adoptions help the BLM manage wild horse populations on public lands; and finally, adopters find good horses and horses find good homes.

To learn more about the BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Program and adopting a Wyoming wild horse, visit BLM.GOV/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.

Disclaimer

BLM - Bureau of Land Management published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pNew Indie World Presentation Showcases More Than 20 Indie Games Coming to Nintendo Switch
BU
12:20pRWE launches rights issue to fund deal for Nordex project pipeline
RE
12:20pLondon Stock Exchange sets deadlines for Borsa Italiana indicative bids
RE
12:20pLINDE PLC : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:20pCrazy Woman Creek Bancorp Completes Share Repurchase in Conjunction with $2.0 Million Subordinated Note Offering
GL
12:19pDPH Deems Birthing Center at Holyoke Medical Center 'Necessary for Preserving Access and Health,' Community Coalition Plans August 20 Standout
PR
12:18pMinister Commits to No Internet Censorship in Final FPB Regulations and Extends Deadline for Public Comments
AQ
12:18pINFORMATION ANALYSIS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pWSFS FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:17pINTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Corporate events calendar 2020 amendment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5SEA LIMITED : SEA LIMITED : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group