AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores Join Forces with Award-Winning Actor, Author & Singer Taye Diggs to Support Teachers and Students Nationwide

Burlington Stores Contributes Largest One-Time Donation in Three Year Partnership

Today, AdoptAClassroom.org, an award-winning national non-profit, and Burlington Stores, the national off-price retailer, are proud to announce that they’re teaming up for a third consecutive year to continue raising funds for classrooms and students across the country. Building on these efforts and key program initiatives including the chain-wide point-of-sale campaign, the program launches this year with the help of esteemed actor, Taye Diggs, an advocate for early education, and an additional contribution from Burlington Stores.

This morning, Burlington Stores, AdoptAClassroom.org, and Taye Diggs were joined by the New York City Schools Chancellor, Richard A. Carranza, to surprise teachers spanning the six Manhattan school districts with a $100,000 school supply donation. This is the largest one-time donation that the retailer has made to-date through this program.

“My mother is a teacher, so I grew up in a home where education came first,” said Taye Diggs. “I am incredibly humbled to be able to help spread awareness for this remarkable campaign that helps teachers so that their students get the supplies they need to thrive in the classroom and have the education they deserve.”

“Music has meant so much to me throughout my life, and thanks to the generosity of AdoptAClassroom.org and Burlington Stores, arts classrooms across Manhattan will be better equipped for students to learn, be inspired and create,” said Schools Chancellor Richard A. Carranza. “I know firsthand that the arts have a transformative power, and I can’t wait to see what our students achieve!”

“At Burlington, we are excited about our continued commitment to supporting teachers and students nationwide and are honored that Taye has joined us in this effort. While we have already donated $3.6 million towards classroom materials for teachers and their students, we look forward to furthering our support so that even more students can learn and succeed,” said CEO and Chairman of Burlington Stores, Tom Kingsbury.

The chain-wide point-of-sale campaign kicked off in all 684 Burlington store locations nationwide on July 8th and will run through August 17th. Customers are encouraged to donate a $1 or more to support the cause. Funds will be donated to a nearby classroom where there is a Burlington store.

Further demonstrating Burlington’s commitment to giving back to communities nationwide, they have launched a new grant program, Adopt My School Sweepstakes*, whereby anyone, age 13 years of age or older, can nominate a school of their choice for the chance to win 1 of 10, $10,000 AdoptAClassroom.org school supply grants. Now, even more schools will be able to receive funding for their classrooms. To learn more and to enter for a chance to win, visit www.Burlington.com/AdoptMySchoolSweepstakes.

“We couldn’t do the work we do without the incredible support from partners like Burlington,” said Executive Director of AdoptAClassroom.org, Ann Pifer. “Burlington has made a significant difference for teachers and students across the country by helping fill the ever-increasing resource gap.”

For more information visit Burlington.com or AdoptAClassroom.org

For more information on the Adopt My School Sweepstakes, visit www.Burlington.com/AdoptMySchoolSweepstakes.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) AND PUERTO RICO 13 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 8/17/19. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.burlington.com/adoptmyschoolsweepstakes. Sponsor: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation, 1830 Route 130 N, Burlington, NJ 08016.

About Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 684 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats.

For more information about the Company, visit www.burlingtonstores.com.

About AdoptAClassroom.org

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised more than $36 million and supported 4.5 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

