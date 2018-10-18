Adoption of HD-PLC as a New High-Speed PLC Communication Technology for Smart Meters Is Accelerating!

HD-PLC Alliance* announced, “The HD-PLC powerline communication
technology, promoted by the Alliance, is accelerating its adoption as a
communication technology for smart meters. It is further expected that HD-PLC
will be adopted in many other systems requiring broad-range
communications, such smart streetlights, as well as for the use of
conventional home networks.”
In addition, Panasonic Corporation, a founding member of the Alliance,
announced on September 25, 2018, that the decision was made to adopt HD-PLC
as one of communication technology to be used for Taiwan Power Company’s
next-generation smart meters. Taiwan Power Company started to consider
using the HD-PLC communication technology in June 2017. After
testing the latest wireless technology and powerline communications
technology in Taipei in 2017, Taiwan Power Company decided to introduce
smart meters to major cities in Taiwan from December 2018. The HD-PLC
technology meets the high performance criteria required and will be used
in smart meters in Taipei and other areas.
In announcing the adoption of the HD-PLC communication technology
in Taiwan Power Company’s next-generation smart meters, Kazuhiro Tsuga,
CEO of Panasonic Corporation, said, “HD-PLC, which we developed
and have been promoting, has a competitive edge of being able to be used
in places where wireless communications are hard to reach. Taking
advantage of its merit, we first plan to engage in a verification
testing in Taiwan and introduce it to the market, and then to establish
a foothold in Japan and other countries. From now on, we will utilize
this outcome for our various products and solution businesses, strive
further to facilitate innovation of the technology and promote it toward
creating new customer value.”
In addition, Tony Wan, Senior vice president of Taiwan’s AcBel Polytech
Inc., a member of the Alliance who collaborated with Panasonic
Corporation in promoting the adoption of the HD-PLC communication
technology in Taiwan Power Company’s next-generation smart meters, said,
“We have worked together with Taiwan Power Company for many years in the
business of mechanical equipment and materials for power distribution
and smart meters. We are very pleased that HD-PLC, which was
proposed by Panasonic Corporation, could contribute to meet the needs of
Taiwan Power Company. We will further deepen our collaboration with
Panasonic Corporation and promote a smooth introduction of HD-PLC
to Taiwan Power Company.”
Additionally, Masayuki Suzuki, CEO of NURI Telecom Co., Ltd., who is a
member of the Alliance and promotes AMI/aggregation business, said, “We
have been engaged in aggregation business of smart meters using wireless
communications overseas for many years. But we saw the limitations of
wireless communications amid the swelling of the volume of
communications in recent years due to security reasons and we sought
stable high-speed PLC communications technology.
In response to
this situation, we started to adopt HD-PLC for smart meters
communications in domestic apartments last year and we have been able to
manage HEMS in a stable communications environment until today. We will
use the HD-PLC technology for smart meters of overseas power
companies on the basis of Panasonic Corporation’s adoption case by
Taiwan Power Company and our evaluation results and due to respond to
customer needs.”
In addition, Masahiro Konishi, General Manager of the Networking
Infrastructure Division at MegaChips Corporation, which is a member of
the Alliance and a supplier of HD-PLC LSI chips, said, “I found
very meaningful that HD-PLC LSI, which we provide, could
contribute to realizing higher-speed smart meters communications. I
expect that the adoption of the technology by Taiwan Power Company will
further promote an introduction and consideration of HD-PLC for a
wide range of applications, including the area of energy management,
such as BEMS, HEMS and FEMS, smart streetlights and solar power
generation, as well as smart meters.”
HD-PLC Alliance will continue to promote the use of its PLC technology
in products, its global standardization and to develop a mutual
certification environment, under the slogan of “In buildings, Factories,
Communities, and Connecting with IoT solutions.”
* HD-PLC Alliance was established on September 25, 2007, to promote the
spread of the powerline communications “HD-PLC” and secure the
interoperability of communications. (Website: http://www.hd-plc.org/)
