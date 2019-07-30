Log in
Adrenaline travel from Camper & Nicholsons: The experience-driven trend brings exhilaration to the seas

07/30/2019 | 02:43pm EDT

MONACO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time when a new generation of wealthy consumers is opting to invest in experiences rather than possessions, Camper & Nicholsons, global leader in all luxury yachting activities, offers charters with remarkable, unique experiences, exploring remote and untouched waters, islands and ports. Something for everyone, including the adventure-seeking adrenaline traveler, here are top picks for an invigorating, thrilling and unforgettable experience on the water.

One of Camper & Nicholsons most popular yachts, Trending is replete with toys for the adventurous with stand up jet skis, a Sea-Doo watercraft, SeaBobs, scuba gear, kayaks, kitesurfing and more to get the adrenaline pumping.

Live the undeniable cool of James Bond on the Casino Royale, a 33m performance motor yacht with a sleek navy-blue hull, sweeping windows and sophisticated interiors to match. Explore the Western Mediterranean at staggering speeds and experience adventure with a restrained glamour the fictional International man of mystery would admire.

Trending is for those who love to play hard and relax in complete luxury. With toys for the adventurer like jetskis, Sea-Doos, SeaBobs, glass bottom kayaks and kitesurfing equipment (with instructors) to get the adrenaline pumping, Trending also features a breathtaking bridge deck Sky Lounge and sundeck therapeutic hot tub.

The pinnacle of streamlined, contemporary elegance, the Illusion V offers a comprehensive experience from its unique, sleek interiors, to its top deck Jacuzzi and full bar, to its abundant selection of water toys. Highlights include an inflatable slide, Jetovator, Flyboard, Scuba and Snuba gear, alongside a wine cellar, humidor and barbecue for sophisticated entertaining on the sundeck.

Silver Angel, named for its grand, exquisite Art Deco interiors, features four full bars, a windbreaker-protected Jacuzzi on the sundeck, Tee-it golf machine, spa room with massage therapist, gym, steam room and large mosaic pool. For off-board sports, it has diving and deep-sea fishing equipment, jetskis, kayaks, and a kiteboard.

ABOUT CAMPER & NICHOLSONS

Camper & Nicholsons is the global leader in all luxury yachting activities, specializing in the sale, purchase, charter, marketing, management and construction of the finest yachts in the world.

First founded in 1782, the name became synonymous with expertise, market knowledge, design & build excellence and effortless performance, characteristics that are still echoed in the company's core values today. The company's team of dedicated sales and charter brokers, charter marketing agents, yacht managers, marketing specialists and staff all share a genuine passion for being at sea and collectively possess a range of experience and knowledge far beyond anyone else in the industry.

www.camperandnicholsons.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adrenaline-travel-from-camper--nicholsons-the-experience-driven-trend-brings-exhilaration-to-the-seas-300893461.html

SOURCE Camper & Nicholsons


© PRNewswire 2019
