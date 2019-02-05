Adslot : Appendix 3B – Options and Performance Rights

ASX Announcement 6 February 2019

Appendix 3B

Attached is an Appendix 3B for Adslot Limited (ASX: ADJ) outlining changes to Long Term Incentive securities.

Adslot has issued 5,800,000 new options to senior managers under the Adslot Incentive Option Plan, as outlined in the attached Appendix 3B.

In addition, following a final performance assessment, eligible employees have received in aggregate 1,925,000 shares on the vesting of Performance Rights under Adslot's legacy Long Term Incentive plan. The balance of the Performance Rights will lapse (500,000). There will be no outstanding Performance Rights.

1,925,000 shares were transferred from the Employee Share Option Plan trust to eligible employees in relation to the vesting of Performance Rights.

Out of the total 1,925,000 shares, Mr Ben Dixon, CEO & Director, received 250,000 shares on the vesting of Performance Rights, as approved by shareholders in November 2016 and outlined in the Appendix 3Y for Mr Dixon lodged today.

There is no change to the total number of ordinary shares quoted on ASX.

Yours sincerely

Felicity Conlan Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

Name of entity ADSLOT LTD

ABN 70 001 287 510

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1 +Class of +securities issued or to Options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares be issued (Options) 2 Number of +securities issued or New securities issued: to be issued (if known) or 5,800,000 Options issued maximum number which may be issued Lapsed securities: 500,000 Performance Rights 1,100,000 Options

3 Principal terms of the +securities Total of 5,800,000 new Options issued under (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) the Adslot Limited Incentive Option Plan (approved at the November 2017 AGM) as follows: Vesting Condition: vest in two equal tranches of 2,900,000 Options at the end of each 12 month period from the date of initial issue of Options, provided the recipient remains an employee at the time of vesting. Exercise Price: $0.060 (145% of 7 day VWAP) Expiry Date: 30 January 2023.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in No. all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the Options are exercised, ordinary shares will be issued and these shares will then rank equally with existing ordinary shares. If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Nil

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Granting of Options to employees under the Adslot Limited Incentive Option Plan as a retention and incentive mechanism.

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 27 November 2018

7.1 - 214,200,940 7.1A - 142,800,627

7.1 - 214,200,940 7.1A - 142,800,627

