Adslot : Appendix 4C – quarterly

Appendix 4C - Quarterly report

Commentary for the quarter ending 31 December 2018

Cash receipts from customers for the December quarter were $3.65m, an increase of $0.65m or 22% on the previous quarter's receipts of $3.0m.

Outgoing cash payments during the quarter at $4.86m were $0.36m or 7% lower than the previous quarter, driven primarily by a decrease in publisher payments ($0.41m).

The $4.86m payments during the quarter was $0.77m below the forecast of $5.63m primarily due to the delayed timing of publisher payments ($0.61m).

Net cash outflows from operating activities for the quarter was $1.19m, a $1.02m improvement on the previous quarter ($2.21m net cash outflow).

The Company received a cash receipt of $2.99m from the R&D Rebate Scheme for FY2018 in January 2019.

Cash at the end of the December quarter was $4.82m. This does not include the R&D funds referred to above.

The forecast for March 2019 cash outflows is $8.61m which is $3.75m or 77% over the current quarter due to the timing of publisher payments.

Adslot remits publisher payments after payment has been received by the advertiser. The majority of publisher payments forecast for the March 2019 quarter relate to receipts to be received in that quarter.

The Company continues to assess the progress of trading fee revenues and the required investment to accelerate their growth. The Company will continue to explore and consider a range of capital management initiatives to ensure it is best placed to maximise the opportunity for trading fee revenues.

More information on the Company's performance is available via the Company's Trading Update issued today.

1 September 2016

Appendix 4C

Quarterly report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

ADSLOT LTDABN

70 001 287 510

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

31 December 2018

Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) staff costs (b) research and development (c) publishers (d) other cost of sales (e) advertising and marketing (f) leased assets (g) other working capital/overheads

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities 3,648 (2,264) (1,042) (426) (351) (48) (1) (728) - 26 - - - - 6,648 (4,577) (2,125) (1,263) (625) (82) (2) (1,413) - 39 - - - - (1,186) (3,400) Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investments (d) intellectual property (e) other non-current assets

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) businesses (see item 10) (c) investments (d) intellectual property (e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - (6) - - - - - - - - - - - - (8) - - - - - - - - (6) (8)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - (32) - - - - - 3,431 - - (79) - - - - - (32) 3,352 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (6 months) $A'000 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of quarter/year to date

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter 5,972 (1,186) (6) (32) 71 4,775 (3,400) (8) 3,352 100 4,819 4,819

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 4,201 618 - - 2,956 3,016 - - 4,819 5,972

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 99 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included - in item 2.3 6.3 Page 4

Current quarter

$A'000

Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Directors Fees

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000

7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 - -

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

8.1 Loan facilities

8.2 Credit standby arrangements

8.3 Other (please specify) Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 - - - -

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 staff costs

9.2 research and development

9.3 Publishers

9.4 other cost of sales

9.5 advertising and marketing

9.6 leased assets

9.7 other working capital/overheads

9.8 Total estimated cash outflows from operating activities 2,345 1,049 3,837 442 62 1 874 8,610

