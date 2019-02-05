Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adslot : Ben Dixon appointed permanent CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 05:55pm EST

ASX Announcement

Wednesday 6th February 2019

Ben Dixon appointed permanent CEO

Adslot Limited (ASX: ADJ) is pleased to advise that, after a successful year in the role of interim CEO, the Board has appointed Mr Ben Dixon as the permanent CEO of the Company.

Adslot Executive Chairman, Mr Andrew Barlow, said, "Ben has done an excellent job in an extraordinarily tough environment the past twelve months, and we thank him for his efforts to date. The Board believes Ben is the best person for the job, and is extremely pleased that Ben has agreed to continue in his role as permanent CEO."

In confirming his appointment as permanent CEO, the Company has increased the base salary of Mr Dixon from $206,000 per annum to $300,000 per annum, with effect from 1 January 2019.

The remuneration increase follows a year of revenue growth across Symphony and Adslot, along with tight cost control.

Mr Dixon's previous base salary of $206,000 had not been reviewed since 2015, and remained unchanged upon his appointment to the interim CEO role in February 2018.

There are no other changes to Mr Dixon's remuneration as outlined in the ASX announcement released on 27 February 2018 regarding his appointment as interim CEO.

- END -

For further enquiries, please contact

Felicity Conlan

Chief Financial Officer Adslot Limitedinvestor.relations@adslot.com

NEW YORK

SYDNEY

LONDON

MELBOURNE

SAN FRANCISCOAUCKLAND

MUNICH

SHANGHAI

About Adslot

Adslot's mission is to automate the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising, referred to as automated guaranteed. Our leading technology is a purpose built, global media trading platform. Adslot benefits a global community of media buyers and sellers, including media agencies, publishers and advertisers, by providing trading efficiencies and effectiveness made possible only via technology, and by doing so the basis on which the $80B online display advertising industry will realise its full growth potential.

Adslot is a global organisation with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia.

Disclaimer

Adslot Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 22:54:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:25pINDIGO BOOKS & MUSIC : Q3 earnings 'severely hurt' by Canada Post strike, says retailer's CEO
AQ
06:25pRSI INTERNATIONAL : Room Inventory Best Practices for Boutique Hotels
PU
06:25pEON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Renounceable Rights Issue
AW
06:24pZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
RE
06:24pALLSTATE : Delivers Strong Growth and Attractive Returns in 2018
BU
06:20pEON NRG : Letter to Option Holders - Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
06:20pEON NRG : Letter to Eligible Shareholders - Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
06:20pEON NRG : Letter to ineligible shareholders - Renounceable RightsIssue
PU
06:20pEON NRG : Prospectus - Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
06:20pVVR : Viva Energy and Coles Express Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR DNKEY, SOGO, AXGN AND DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions..
4ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC : iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director
5Grupo LALA Announces New Headquarters

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.