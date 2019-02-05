Adslot : Ben Dixon appointed permanent CEO

ASX Announcement

Wednesday 6th February 2019

Ben Dixon appointed permanent CEO

Adslot Limited (ASX: ADJ) is pleased to advise that, after a successful year in the role of interim CEO, the Board has appointed Mr Ben Dixon as the permanent CEO of the Company.

Adslot Executive Chairman, Mr Andrew Barlow, said, "Ben has done an excellent job in an extraordinarily tough environment the past twelve months, and we thank him for his efforts to date. The Board believes Ben is the best person for the job, and is extremely pleased that Ben has agreed to continue in his role as permanent CEO."

In confirming his appointment as permanent CEO, the Company has increased the base salary of Mr Dixon from $206,000 per annum to $300,000 per annum, with effect from 1 January 2019.

The remuneration increase follows a year of revenue growth across Symphony and Adslot, along with tight cost control.

Mr Dixon's previous base salary of $206,000 had not been reviewed since 2015, and remained unchanged upon his appointment to the interim CEO role in February 2018.

There are no other changes to Mr Dixon's remuneration as outlined in the ASX announcement released on 27 February 2018 regarding his appointment as interim CEO.

