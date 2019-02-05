Adslot : Change of Director's Interest Notice – B Dixon

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ABN
Adslot Ltd 70 001 287 510
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mr Benjamin Dixon
|
Date of last notice
|
21 February 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
-
(a) Direct; and
-
(b) Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
(b) Ambleside Ventures Pty Ltd as trustee for Ambleside Investments Trust
|
Date of change
|
31 January 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
(a) 4,261,950 fully paid ordinary shares (a) 250,000 Performance Rights
-
(a) 1,000,000 employee Options
-
(b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares
|
Class
|
-
(a) Fully paid ordinary shares, Performance Rights and Options (rights & options awarded under Adslot employee incentive schemes)
-
(b) Fully paid ordinary shares
|
Number acquired
|
(a) 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares
|
Number disposed
|
(a) 250,000 Performance Rights exercised
|
Value/Consideration
|
Nil, fully paid ordinary shares issued on exercise of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016.
|
No. of securities held after change
|
(a) 4,511,950 fully paid ordinary shares
-
(a) 1,000,000 employee options
-
(b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Exercise of final balance of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
N/A
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
-
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
-
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
