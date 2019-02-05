Adslot : Change of Director's Interest Notice – B Dixon

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

ABN

Adslot Ltd 70 001 287 510

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Benjamin Dixon Date of last notice 21 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest (a) Direct; and

(b) Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) (b) Ambleside Ventures Pty Ltd as trustee for Ambleside Investments Trust Date of change 31 January 2019 No. of securities held prior to change (a) 4,261,950 fully paid ordinary shares (a) 250,000 Performance Rights (a) 1,000,000 employee Options

(b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares Class (a) Fully paid ordinary shares, Performance Rights and Options (rights & options awarded under Adslot employee incentive schemes)

(b) Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired (a) 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed (a) 250,000 Performance Rights exercised Value/Consideration Nil, fully paid ordinary shares issued on exercise of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016. No. of securities held after change (a) 4,511,950 fully paid ordinary shares (a) 1,000,000 employee options

(b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Exercise of final balance of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016.

