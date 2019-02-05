Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adslot : Change of Director's Interest Notice – B Dixon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:15pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

Adslot Ltd 70 001 287 510

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Benjamin Dixon

Date of last notice

21 February 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

  • (a) Direct; and

  • (b) Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

(b) Ambleside Ventures Pty Ltd as trustee for Ambleside Investments Trust

Date of change

31 January 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

(a) 4,261,950 fully paid ordinary shares (a) 250,000 Performance Rights

  • (a) 1,000,000 employee Options

  • (b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares

Class

  • (a) Fully paid ordinary shares, Performance Rights and Options (rights & options awarded under Adslot employee incentive schemes)

  • (b) Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

(a) 250,000 fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

(a) 250,000 Performance Rights exercised

Value/Consideration

Nil, fully paid ordinary shares issued on exercise of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016.

No. of securities held after change

(a) 4,511,950 fully paid ordinary shares

  • (a) 1,000,000 employee options

  • (b) 33,091,710 fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

ADS001_1800194_053.DOCX

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of final balance of Performance Rights awarded under the Adslot Ltd Employee Incentive Scheme, and approved by shareholders on 10 November 2016.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

-

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Adslot Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 04:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:39aTOYOTA MOTOR : Announces April-December 2018 Financial Results
AQ
12:36aGLENCORE : says heavy rain disrupts production at two Australian coal mines
RE
12:29aTOYOTA MOTOR : third-quarter operating profit edges up as Asia sales rise
RE
12:20aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Financial Relationships Between Physicians and Drug Companies Influence Prescribing Practices?
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Study Examines Race-Based Differences in Social Support Needs among Breast Cancer Patients
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Certain Characteristics Linked with Different Trajectories of Depression Before and After Giving Birth
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Fractures Have Long-Term Impacts on Quality of Life in Older People
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Do Differences in Gait Predict the Risk of Developing Depression in Later Life?
PU
12:15aJOHN WILEY & SONS : Greater Efforts Needed to Address Cancer Therapies' Effects on Bone Health
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, points to 5G-driven growth
5SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Suncor Energy reports fourth quarter 2018 results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.