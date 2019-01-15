Adslot : FY18 R&D Tax Rebate Received

ASX Announcement

Wednesday 16th January 2019

FY18 R&D Tax Rebate Received - $3.0 million

Adslot Limited (ASX: ADJ) is pleased to advise that the Company has received payment of its R&D Tax Incentive rebate in the amount of $3.0 million for the financial year ended 30 June 2018, in line with guidance provided in the Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.

The R&D Tax Incentive is an Australian Government program under which companies receive cash refunds for 43.5% of eligible expenditure on research and development.

For further enquiries, please contact

Felicity Conlan

Chief Financial Officer Adslot Limitedinvestor.relations@adslot.com

About Adslot

Adslot's mission is to automate the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising, referred to as automated guaranteed. Our leading technology is a purpose built, global media trading platform. Adslot benefits a global community of media buyers and sellers, including media agencies, publishers and advertisers, by providing trading efficiencies and effectiveness made possible only via technology, and by doing so the basis on which the $80B online display advertising industry will realise its full growth potential.

Adslot is a global organisation with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia.

