Adslot : Interim Trading Update

ASX Announcement

29 August 2018

Q1FY19 Interim Trading Update

Further to the Trading Update released to the ASX on 31 July 2018, and the Investor Presentation released to the ASX on 3 August 2018, Adslot Ltd ("Adslot" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm:

• Forecast trades (previously confirmed and awaiting sign-off) have now traded

• Value of media traded via standalone Adslot platform, quarter to date, is 190% the total June 2018 quarter

• Total gross value of media transactions, quarter to date, exceeds total June 2018 quarter

• Further US-based premium publishers onboarded

Media transactions traded via standalone Adslot platform

The Company is pleased to confirm that more than the anticipated $1.59M in expected additional trades, which were confirmed on the platform and expected to trade in the month of August 2018 (as advised in the Trading Update dated 31 July 2018 and Investor Presentation dated 3 August 2018), have now traded.

The value of media traded via the standalone Adslot platform, quarter to date, is now $2.63M, or 190% the total June 2018 quarter, setting a new quarterly record for the Company with more than four weeks of the quarter still left to trade.

Value of Media Traded - Stand Alone Adslot (AUD)

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

Dec '17 Qtr

Mar '18 Qtr

Jun '18 Qtr

Sep '18 QTD

Important notes:

• Trading has occurred across all major geographies in which Adslot operates (US, UK, Europe and Australia).

• Adslot earns the highest Trading Fees (% of trade value) from media traded via Adslot standalone.

• In the prior Trading Update, the Company advised the value of bookings confirmed on the platform by publishers, awaiting sign-off from agencies ($1.59M). The Company has not included similar guidance in this update, but notes that the pipeline continues to improve and grow.

NEW YORK

SYDNEY

LONDON

MELBOURNE

AUCKLAND

MUNICH

SHANGHAI

Total Gross Value of Media Transactions via Symphony and Adslot

The Company confirms that the total gross value of media transactions from which the Company derives Trading Fee revenues in the current quarter to date has surpassed each of the previous three quarters (December 2017, March 2018 and June 2018 quarters).

Gross value of media transactions currently sits at $4.7M, 119% of the June 2018 quarter number, with more than four weeks of the September quarter left to trade.

Value of Media Traded - All Sources (AUD)

5,000,000

4,000,000

3,000,000

2,000,000

1,000,000

0

Dec Qtr '17

Mar Qtr '18

Jun Qtr '18

Sep '18 QTD

Further publisher onboarding continues

The company has also continued its efforts to onboard additional publishers to the Adslot Media platform and to the Audience First capability.

Significant publishers who have recently been onboarded include leading US travel site Priceline (new to the Adslot Media platform and Audience First), and the BBC (Audience First).

Commercial discussions continue with other large publishers across the US and UK markets.

- END -

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ben Dixon Felicity Conlan Managing Director Chief Financial Officer Adslot Limited Adslot Limited investor.relations@adslot.com investor.relations@adslot.com

About Adslot

Adslot's mission is to automate the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising, referred to as automated guaranteed. Our leading technology is a purpose built, global media trading platform. Adslot benefits a global community of media buyers and sellers, including media agencies, publishers and advertisers, by providing trading efficiencies and effectiveness made possible only via technology, and by doing so the basis on which the $80B online display advertising industry will realise its full growth potential.

Adslot is a global organisation with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia.