|
Adslot : Investor Information Session
04/16/2019 | 11:58pm EDT
Adslot Investor
Information
Session
17th April, 2019
Important Notice & Disclaimer
This Presentation contains summary information about Adslot Limited ABN 70 001 287 510 (ADJ or the Company) and its activities as at 17th April 2019. The information in this Presentation is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete or comprise all information which a shareholder or potential investor may require in order to determine whether to deal in ADJ shares. It should be read in conjunction with ADJ's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange, which are available at www.asx.com.au.
Not an offer
This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law, or any other law. This Presentation is for information purposes only and is not an invitation or offer of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction. In particular, this Presentation has been prepared for release in Australia and is not for distribution or release in the United States. This Presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States (or any other jurisdictions).
Restrictions
Any securities offered in connection with this Presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("US Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws. This Presentation may not be distributed in the United States, or any other jurisdiction, except in accordance with the legal requirements applicable in such jurisdiction. The distribution of this Presentation outside Australia may be restricted by law, and persons into whose possession this Presentation comes should observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may violate applicable securities laws.
Not financial product advice
This Presentation is for information purposes and does not constitute financial product, investment, legal, taxation or other advice or a recommendation to acquire ADJ shares and has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the available information, having regard to their own objectives, financial situation and needs and seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. The Company is not licensed to provide financial advice in respect of its shares. Cooling off rights do not apply to the acquisition of ADJ shares.
Past performance
Past performance information, including past share price performance, should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance.
Investment risk
An investment in ADJ shares is subject to investment and other known and unknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company. ADJ does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of the ADJ shares.
Future performance
This Presentation contains certain references to forecasts, estimates, assumptions and other forward- looking statements and statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of ADJ. The words "likely", "expect", "aim", "should", "could", "may", "anticipate", "predict", "believe", "plan" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this Presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions. Forward- looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. This Presentation contains such statements, which are subject to risk factors associated with an investment in ADJ. The Company believes that these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a range of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of ADJ to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Presentation.
No representation
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this Presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company and its related bodies corporate, or their respective directors, employees, agents or advisers, nor any other person, accepts liability for any loss arising from the use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including without limitation, any liability from fault or negligence on the part of the Company, its related bodies corporate or any of their respective directors, employees, agents or advisers.
Financial data
All references to dollars ($) and cents are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.
Market and industry data
This Presentation contains data relating to the industries, segments and markets in which the Company operates (Industry Data). Unless otherwise stated, this information has been prepared by ADJ using both publicly available data and its own internally generated data. ADJ's internally generated data is based on estimates and assumptions that the directors and management of the Company believe are reasonable. In addition to the Industry Data, the Presentation contains third party market data, estimates and projections. There is no assurance regarding the accuracy of such information and the third party information, and the Industry Data, has not been independently verified by ADJ.
AGENDA.
1.Company and Industry background
2.Symphony Progress
3.Adslot Progress
4.Client Use Cases & Testimonials
5.Product Demonstrations
6.Roadmap & Delivery
7.IAB Open Direct Standards
8.Financial Principles
COMPANY BACKGROUND.
Leading global provider of workflow and trading automation technology for digital advertising
Founded in 2010 & publicly traded (ASX: ADJ)
Global: HQ in Australia with operations in the US, UK, Vietnam, Germany and China
Customer base encompasses agency holding companies, independent agencies, and hundreds of premium publishers
Global footprint and customer base encompassing 18 markets across Europe, North America and APAC
CAPABILITY OVERVIEW.
•Symphony - workflow automation platform for media agencies
•SaaS revenue model with high renewal rates
•Global contract with GroupM, world's largest media buying group:
•Deployed in 16 countries, roll-out for next EMEA market in process
•Over $4B of online display media traded between agencies and publishers via Symphony annually
•New market deployments under contract expected to see $6B+ of online display media traded via Symphony by end of 2020
•Adslot Media - trading automation platform for media buyers (brands/agencies) and sellers (online publishers) of online display advertising
•Transaction fee revenue model generating up to15% of media spend transacted, secured via the seller (no buy side fee)
•Unique value proposition combines:
•Automation of forward guaranteed display ad market
•Data driven 'addressability' at scale, including advertiser1st party data
•Validation from buyers and sellers - approaching significant tipping point
•Highly scalable business model with no variable COGS, infrastructure or big data costs
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Adslot Ltd. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 03:57:04 UTC
|
|