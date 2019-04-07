Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adslot : Symphony – Indonesia Market Activation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 08:03pm EDT

ASX Announcement

8 April 2019

Symphony - Market Activation Update

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) is pleased to announce that it has completed activation of its Symphony digital media workflow technology for GroupM agencies in the Indonesian market.

Indonesia is the sixteenth market to be activated under the Company's multi-market agreement with GroupM, the world's largest media buyer.

Adslot's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Dixon said, "This latest market activation for GroupM represents the final and largest of three activations in the APAC region scheduled for early 2019. The activation of the Philippines, Thailand and now Indonesia reaffirms the Company's commitment to accelerated and efficient deployments of our technology."

The focus of market activations under the GroupM agreement will now shift to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region. The Company can confirm that pre-deployment development for the next market activation in EMEA is now complete and it is anticipated that this market will be activated within the current quarter.

- END -

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ben Dixon

Felicity Conlan

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Adslot Limited

Adslot Limited

investor.relations@adslot.com

investor.relations@adslot.com

About Adslot

Adslot's mission is to automate the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising, referred to as automated guaranteed. Our leading technology is a purpose built, global media trading platform. Adslot benefits a global community of media buyers and sellers, including media agencies, publishers and advertisers, by providing trading efficiencies and effectiveness made possible only via technology, and by doing so the basis on which the $80B online display advertising industry will realise its full growth potential.

Adslot is a global organisation with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia.

NEW YORK

SYDNEY

LONDON

MELBOURNE

MUNICH

SHANGHAI

Disclaimer

Adslot Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pSOUTHWEST SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES LIMI : Proposed issue of u.s. dollar-denominated bonds
PU
08:54pOil hits November 2018 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
08:53pKOREAN AIR LINES : chairman ousted as board director in March dies
AQ
08:45pHastings Technology Metals Ltd Appointment of Joint Company Secretary
AW
08:44pKOREAN AIR LINES : says chairman Cho Yang-ho dies at 70
RE
08:43pANDROMEDA METALS : Commencement of Drilling at Carey's Well and Company Update
PU
08:43pMMG : Announcements and Notices – Las Bambas Update
PU
08:38pCHINA EVERGRANDE : Proposed issuance of us$ denominated senior notes and audited consolidated financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
08:36pECOBANK GHANA : boost financial inclusion with Pay at Ariaria market
AQ
08:36pCHAMPION BREWERIES : 40 Years After, Champion Breweries to Pay Dividends
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
2ATOS : ATOS : Google Cloud Next'19
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Company Adds Transactional Liability Insurance in Asia and the Mid..
4AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS GROUP LTD : Morgan Stanley rates APE as Equal-weight
5CRIMSON TIDE PLC : BOV PREMIER LEAGUE: Valletta held to a draw and Hibernians retain leadership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About