Adslot : Symphony – Indonesia Market Activation

ASX Announcement

8 April 2019

Symphony - Market Activation Update

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ) is pleased to announce that it has completed activation of its Symphony digital media workflow technology for GroupM agencies in the Indonesian market.

Indonesia is the sixteenth market to be activated under the Company's multi-market agreement with GroupM, the world's largest media buyer.

Adslot's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Dixon said, "This latest market activation for GroupM represents the final and largest of three activations in the APAC region scheduled for early 2019. The activation of the Philippines, Thailand and now Indonesia reaffirms the Company's commitment to accelerated and efficient deployments of our technology."

The focus of market activations under the GroupM agreement will now shift to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) region. The Company can confirm that pre-deployment development for the next market activation in EMEA is now complete and it is anticipated that this market will be activated within the current quarter.

- END - For further enquiries, please contact: Ben Dixon Felicity Conlan Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Adslot Limited Adslot Limited investor.relations@adslot.com investor.relations@adslot.com

About Adslot

Adslot's mission is to automate the trading of forward guaranteed display advertising, referred to as automated guaranteed. Our leading technology is a purpose built, global media trading platform. Adslot benefits a global community of media buyers and sellers, including media agencies, publishers and advertisers, by providing trading efficiencies and effectiveness made possible only via technology, and by doing so the basis on which the $80B online display advertising industry will realise its full growth potential.

Adslot is a global organisation with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Australia.