Adswerve : Achieves the Marketing Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program

Adswerve, a leading Google Marketing Partner and Platform Provider, today announced that it has achieved the Marketing Analytics Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program. The news comes on the heels of Analytics Pros, a company acquired by Adswerve in 2018, achieving the Data Analytics Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Program in April of 2019. The latest designation makes Adswerve one of the only Premier Google Cloud and Google Marketing Platform Partners with specializations in both Data Analytics and Marketing Analytics.

By earning the Partner Specialization, Adswerve has proven its expertise and success in building solutions for marketers using Google Cloud Platform technology. Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas.

“As we move into a data-driven industry, it’s more important than ever that we empower our clients to better understand their data and what the analytics are telling them in order to turn those insights into action,” said Adswerve CEO Clint Tasset. “This specialization demonstrates our dedication to bridging media and analytics, helping our brand and agency clients be successful marketers with insights that power transparency and agility and ultimately deliver solid results.”

Data-Driven Impact for Marketers

One Adswerve customer, Twiddy and Company, has been offering classic southern hospitality on North Carolina’s Outer Banks since 1978. After more than 40 years in business, Twiddy had found success through regional knowledge and customer experience and was ready to take a deeper look into their bookings and data to grow its business.

"We've always been collecting this data, but it's been locked away," says Shelley Tolbert, Marketing Manager at Twiddy & Company. "Pulling insights would be a great way to use the data, but we needed to figure out an approach that made sense for us."

For Twiddy, any customer engagement on its site comes with countless data points: How many people have viewed a home? Has a customer typically rented smaller properties or do they prefer larger homes? Were they on a computer or mobile device? While they previously had access to this information, it was of little use as the company didn’t know how to analyze and execute on the data. However, upon integrating with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Adswerve, they were able to establish a powerful platform that connected these data points and turned them into actionable insights to drive future growth.

Taking a data-first approach, Twiddy saw a 36 percent YOY increase in transactions and site browsing session length, coupled with a conversion rate boost of 76 percent and 31 percent higher revenues within campaigns. Twiddy also saw a 200 percent increase in close-rate.

"The benefits we've seen are directly attributable to Google Cloud and Adswerve," said Ross Twiddy, Chief Executive Officer of Twiddy and Company. "We're not in the server or cloud computing business. We're in the hospitality business, and Google Cloud allows us to focus on doing what we know best: provide stellar southern hospitality."

About Adswerve

As a leading Google Marketing and Cloud partner, Adswerve is a team of media and analytics veterans who believe smart marketing is built on data discovery. Formerly two separate entities, Adswerve acquired Analytics Pros in August of 2018 and is now able to provide unparalleled expertise across the entire Google Marketing and Cloud Platforms. With offices in Denver, Seattle and New York, Adswerve helps thousands of digital marketers, data analysts and agencies make stronger connections with their customers through successful data-driven strategies. For more information, please visit www.Adswerve.com.

