Adtalem Global Education : Educacional do Brasil Joins United Nations Women Alliance

Adtalem Educacional do Brasil - educational group for the brands Ibmec, Damásio and Wyden - has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality by becoming a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Women-to-All Women's Empowerment Principles project and joining the global network that is dedicated to gender equality and women's empowerment, particularly in the workplace. Adtalem Educacional do Brasil is a part of Adtalem Global Education, a mission-driven educator and provider of workforce solutions headquartered in the United States.

UN Women is the United Nations ' global champion for women and girls, established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. UN Women supports UN Member States as they set standards for achieving gender equality, and works to design laws, policies, programs and services and focuses on four strategic priorities:

'We are so pleased to join the UN Women's platform. The majority of employees at Adtalem Educacional do Brasil are female, and we are committed to having women be present in all areas of our organization, including at the leadership level,' says Deborah Araújo, Senior Director of Human Resources at Adtalem Educacional do Brasil.

Adtalem Educacional do Brasil is proud of the female representation throughout the organization: 52 percent of colleagues, 54 percent of leaders and 46 percent of faculty members. There is a strong female presence at Adtalem Global Education, as well, with 76 percent of U.S. colleagues and 47 percent of senior leadership being female.

The three brands under Adtalem Educational do Brasil participate in the Adtalem's global network for women's advocacy called EDGE (Empowerment, Diversity, Growth and Excellence). With 22 chapters at Adtalem institutions and companies around the world, EDGE hosts events and activities that feature strong female leaders who empower and inspire attendees, sharing knowledge and creating aspirations.

Adtalem Educacional do Brasil also is proud to conduct the 'Wonder Woman' projects, which offer free financial literacy and entrepreneurship courses for women. More than 200 women in northeastern Brasil have participated.

For information more on the UN Women program visit: http://www.unwomen.org/en

About Adtalem Educacional do Brasil

Since 2009, Adtalem Educacional do Brasil has been part of Adtalem Global Education, founded in the United States and present in 60 countries. Currently, there are 13 educational institutions distributed in the Brazilian territory. In total, there are 16 campuses, more than 400 undergraduate courses and 217 learning centers throughout the country, serving more than 110,000 students in four different positions: Wyden, institutions of academic excellence; Ibmec, in the premium segment; Damásio Educacional, with preparatory courses and postgraduate courses in the areas of Law and Management; and Damásio | Unifavip, with courses of quality in the modality of distance graduation. All the institutions that make up Adtalem Educacional do Brasil are among the best in the cities where they are located. For more information about Adtalem Global Education and Adtalem Educacional do Brasil, visit www.adtalem.com.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.

