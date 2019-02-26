Log in
Adtalem Global Education : Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Establishes Partnership with Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College

02/26/2019 | 06:23pm EST

Agreement to increase research on food production and safety for St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) announced a partnership with Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), the leading post-secondary education provider on the island of St. Kitts. This agreement will establish a program of collaborative research to promote the advancement of science, technology and learning through student and fellowship research opportunities.

The agreement was signed February 26, 2019 at the CFBC campus. An initial area of research focus will be aquaponics, a system that combines aquaculture, or raising aquatic animals, with hydroponics, cultivating plants in water. RUSVM and CFBC will conduct this research in collaboration with the Department of Marine Resources, with a goal of making St. Kitts and Nevis more food secure as a result of improvements in producing vegetables and fish for consumption.

'This is an excellent opportunity for Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine to invest in local students with a passion for research. Our collaborative approach will foster projects from which RUSVM, Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will benefit,' said Sean Callanan, PhD, MVB, MRCVS, CertVR, DECVP, FRCPath, dean at RUSVM.

RUSVM prides itself on a learning environment that can prepare students to be practice-ready veterinarians in addition to becoming leaders in public and professional healthcare teams supported by a research-informed educational experience. Research is focused on advancing human and animal health through a One Health transdisciplinary approach. In 2018 RUSVM opened a 19,000 square-foot Research and Pathology Building to further enhance its research capabilities on St. Kitts, in the Caribbean, and globally, to facilitate multidisciplinary research collaborations and provide an academic platform for students and faculty to address pressing One Health issues - the interconnectivity of animal, human and environmental health.

'The CFBC values this partnership that will enhance our research capacity to strengthen our programs and student performance, as well as promote community outreach, which has been an important practice of CFBC,' said Leighton Naraine, PhD, MURP, MA, BA, Edu Cert, Director of Employee and Program Development at CFBC.

RUSVM and its parent company, Adtalem Global Education, continue their commitment to St. Kitts through their presence and community partnerships, which are intended to contribute to the overall well-being of the island nation.

About Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (Ross) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1982, Ross is committed to preparing students to become members and leaders of the worldwide public and professional healthcare team and to advance human, animal and ecosystem health (One Health Initiative) through research and knowledge exchange. Ross has focused research programs with an emphasis on emerging infectious and zoonotic diseases, conservation medicine and ecosystem health. Ross offers postgraduate Masters', Ph.D. and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) programs accredited by the St. Christopher & Nevis Accreditation Board. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine confers a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree which is accredited by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education (AVMA COE), 1931 N. Meacham Road, Suite 100, Schaumburg, IL 60173, Tel: 800.248.2862. For more information please visit https://www.avma.org/ProfessionalDevelopment/Education/Accreditation/Colleges/Pages/default.aspx. Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine is currently under Probationary Accreditation with a major deficiency in one of 11 Standards, Outcomes Assessment.The Ross Veterinary Clinic is accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (https://www.aaha.org/default.aspx). The Ross Counseling Center is accredited by the International Association of Counseling Services, Inc. (www.iacsinc.org). For more information about Ross, visit http://veterinary.rossu.edu/.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading global education provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions) American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006096/en/

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Story
Elizabeth.Story@adtalem.com
815-545-4242

Source: Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 23:22:06 UTC
