Adtalem Global Education : University of St. Martin, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine & National Institute for Professional Advancement Announce St. Maarten's First Tertiary and Higher Education Partnership

01/25/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Recognizing that collaboration and coordination amongst St. Maarten's tertiary and higher education institutions can help advance our goals and contributions to the communities we serve, today, we are proud to announce the formation of St. Maarten's first higher education coalition.

We have come to realize that joining forces will best move our missions forward, and for this reason, today, we have signed a memorandum of understanding among USM, AUC and NIPA, to work together in crucial areas for our institutions and communities.

With a focus on the core issues of education and research, community service and public policy, we are committing to sharing resources to advance academic and scientific knowledge. By coordinating our efforts in the community, we will promote the health and well-being of the island's population on everything from public service and sustainable development to disease prevention and post-disaster recovery.

We plan to raise awareness on key public health issues; plan together for times of natural disasters; share resources to benefit our faculties, staff and students; and engage the government and key stakeholders in healthy dialogue to advance public policies and foster a culture of peace, equity and care for our environment.

We greatly look forward to this collaboration and the positive community impact it will yield for St. Maarten.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. The organization's purpose is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Founded in 1978, AUC has more than 6,500 graduates and is one of the oldest medical schools in the Caribbean. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC embraces collaboration, inclusion and community service. With a campus in St. Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC has a diverse medical education program for today's globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About University of St. Martin

Founded in 1989, the UNIVERSITY OF ST. MARTIN (USM) is an institution of higher education serving the people of both the Dutch as well as French territories of St. Martin and neighboring islands, and governed by the University of St. Maarten Foundation Board. USM offers undergraduate and graduate programs in the General Liberal Arts, Education, Business and Hospitality and non-degree programs including GED, ESL and pre-university preparation courses. USM is located at Soualiga Boulevard #1, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.

About The National Institute for Professional Advancement

The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) offers advanced vocational education for students who want to further their education after secondary schools and adults already in the workforce. Our programs are tailored to the needs and interests of the labour market and the wider St. Maarten community. NIPA is the only government-recognized institute for advanced vocational and technical education in St. Maarten.

Disclaimer

Adtalem Global Education Inc. published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 20:28:03 UTC
