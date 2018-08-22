Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Adult Diapers - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 03:14pm CEST

The "Adult Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global adult diapers market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Adult Diaper market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are boosting this market as current aging population and growing aging population coupled with various health disorders, lack of availability of caretakers for old aged persons, women/men who do hard physical work as exercise, and there are chances of leakage, any festival or function such as music festival that demands continuous presence for long period without a break, long travelling for old age persons and some other factors. In many countries old age people are still not comfortable with the use of adult diapers due to their physiological factor.

North America dominates the global Adult Diaper market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024 due to growing disposable income among adult but lack of time for their old parents, changing family structure, lack of availability of care taker for the aged person and during long travelling for the aged person are some of the factors driving the market in this region.

In May, 2018 Enka Hijyen Launches Adult Diapers. Enka Hijyen, a member of Imam Kayali Holding that has been producing disposable baby diapers since early 2016, has launched adult diapers under the Paddlers brand.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Adult Diapers Market Overview

4. Global Adult Diapers Market by Product

5. Global Adult Diapers Market by Region 2018-2024

6. Companies Covered

  • DSG International
  • Covidien
  • First Quality Enterprises Inc.
  • Daio Paper
  • Hengan Group
  • FU Burg Industrial
  • Medline Industires
  • Kao Corp.
  • Nippon Paper Industries
  • Kimberly Clark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qn7rb/adult_diapers?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pDRAX : 22 August 2018 - Nigel Adams MP visits Drax for the official switch on of its fourth biomass generating unit
PU
03:42pLUFTHANSA : Worldwide Lufthansa Sneaker Day on Friday, August 24
PU
03:42pINTL FCSTONE : to Participate in Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference
PU
03:42pMCDONALD : Sets Global Goal to Reduce Barriers to Employment for Two Million Youth
PU
03:42pZENTERIO : Reports Second Quarter 2018
PU
03:42pDELCATH : Announces Pending Expiration to Rights Offering Subscription Period
AQ
03:41pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCOLOPLAST A/S : Trading in Coloplast shares by board members, executives or associated persons
AQ
03:39pBRIEF JOYRIDE : Car found inside Caro business Saturday
AQ
03:39pTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL : share capital registered
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Deal-hungry investment bankers walk Tesla tightrope
2CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL AG: Revision of Guidance for Fiscal 2018
3Global wheat supply to crisis levels; big China stocks won't provide relief
4NVIDIA CORPORATION : DRIVERLESS ED: Students Advance Self-Driving Research at ’Formula Student Germany&r..
5MARINE HARVEST : 220818 | MARINE HARVEST ASA (OSE: MHG): Quarterly dividend...

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.