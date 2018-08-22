Adult Diapers - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Adult
Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and
Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global adult diapers market to grow with a CAGR
of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
Global Adult Diaper market is showing a positive trend of development
around the globe. There are many factors which are boosting this market
as current aging population and growing aging population coupled with
various health disorders, lack of availability of caretakers for old
aged persons, women/men who do hard physical work as exercise, and there
are chances of leakage, any festival or function such as music festival
that demands continuous presence for long period without a break, long
travelling for old age persons and some other factors. In many countries
old age people are still not comfortable with the use of adult diapers
due to their physiological factor.
North America dominates the global Adult Diaper market. Asia Pacific
region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast
period, 2018-2024 due to growing disposable income among adult but lack
of time for their old parents, changing family structure, lack of
availability of care taker for the aged person and during long
travelling for the aged person are some of the factors driving the
market in this region.
In May, 2018 Enka Hijyen Launches Adult Diapers. Enka Hijyen, a member
of Imam Kayali Holding that has been producing disposable baby diapers
since early 2016, has launched adult diapers under the Paddlers brand.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Adult Diapers Market Overview
4. Global Adult Diapers Market by Product
5. Global Adult Diapers Market by Region 2018-2024
6. Companies Covered
-
DSG International
-
Covidien
-
First Quality Enterprises Inc.
-
Daio Paper
-
Hengan Group
-
FU Burg Industrial
-
Medline Industires
-
Kao Corp.
-
Nippon Paper Industries
-
Kimberly Clark
