Adult Diapers - Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Adult Diapers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global adult diapers market to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Adult Diaper market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are boosting this market as current aging population and growing aging population coupled with various health disorders, lack of availability of caretakers for old aged persons, women/men who do hard physical work as exercise, and there are chances of leakage, any festival or function such as music festival that demands continuous presence for long period without a break, long travelling for old age persons and some other factors. In many countries old age people are still not comfortable with the use of adult diapers due to their physiological factor.

North America dominates the global Adult Diaper market. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2024 due to growing disposable income among adult but lack of time for their old parents, changing family structure, lack of availability of care taker for the aged person and during long travelling for the aged person are some of the factors driving the market in this region.

In May, 2018 Enka Hijyen Launches Adult Diapers. Enka Hijyen, a member of Imam Kayali Holding that has been producing disposable baby diapers since early 2016, has launched adult diapers under the Paddlers brand.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Adult Diapers Market Overview

4. Global Adult Diapers Market by Product

5. Global Adult Diapers Market by Region 2018-2024

6. Companies Covered

DSG International

Covidien

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Daio Paper

Hengan Group

FU Burg Industrial

Medline Industires

Kao Corp.

Nippon Paper Industries

Kimberly Clark

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qn7rb/adult_diapers?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005398/en/