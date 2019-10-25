Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Essity Aktiebolag (publ) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the adult diapers market in MEA and the market is poised to grow by USD 334.99 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Analysis Report by Product (pad type diapers, flat type diapers, and pant type diapers), by Geography (the Middle East and Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023.

The market is driven by the rise in innovative product offerings. In addition, the introduction of eco-friendly diapers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the adult diapers market in MEA.

Manufacturers of adult diapers in the Middle East and Africa are developing and launching thin and comfortable adult diapers that have high retention capacity and fluid absorption. They are also coming up with many innovative designs such as taped diapers and diaper pants. They are introducing gender-specific adult diapers such as diaper pads for women and boxer-diapers for men. Thus, the rise in innovative product offerings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five MEA Adult Diapers Market Companies:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) owns and operates businesses under various segments such as personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women under its personal care business segment.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation manufactures and offers products through the following business units: personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C professional. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women under its brands Depend, Poise, and Plenitud.

Ontex International

Ontex International has business operations under various segments, namely babycare, femcare, and adult incontinence. The company offers adult diapers through its brands iD, Serenity, Canped, Lille Healthcare, Euron, Affective, Adultmax Maturidade, Bigfral, and Moviment.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

PAUL HARTMANN AG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as wound management, incontinence management, infection management, and further group activities. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has business operations under various segments, namely baby, feminine, and family care, beauty, fabric and home care, healthcare, and grooming. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for women under its brand Always Discreet.

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Pad type diapers

Flat type diapers

Pant type diapers

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Middle East

Africa

