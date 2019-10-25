Log in
Adult Diapers Market in MEA 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Essity Aktiebolag (publ) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation | Technavio

10/25/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the adult diapers market in MEA and the market is poised to grow by USD 334.99 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005284/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled adult diapers market in MEA 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled adult diapers market in MEA 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Adult Diapers Market in MEA Analysis Report by Product (pad type diapers, flat type diapers, and pant type diapers), by Geography (the Middle East and Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the rise in innovative product offerings. In addition, the introduction of eco-friendly diapers is anticipated to further boost the growth of the adult diapers market in MEA.

Manufacturers of adult diapers in the Middle East and Africa are developing and launching thin and comfortable adult diapers that have high retention capacity and fluid absorption. They are also coming up with many innovative designs such as taped diapers and diaper pants. They are introducing gender-specific adult diapers such as diaper pads for women and boxer-diapers for men. Thus, the rise in innovative product offerings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five MEA Adult Diapers Market Companies:

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Essity Aktiebolag (publ) owns and operates businesses under various segments such as personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women under its personal care business segment.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation manufactures and offers products through the following business units: personal care, consumer tissue, and K-C professional. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women under its brands Depend, Poise, and Plenitud.

Ontex International

Ontex International has business operations under various segments, namely babycare, femcare, and adult incontinence. The company offers adult diapers through its brands iD, Serenity, Canped, Lille Healthcare, Euron, Affective, Adultmax Maturidade, Bigfral, and Moviment.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

PAUL HARTMANN AG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as wound management, incontinence management, infection management, and further group activities. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for men and women.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble has business operations under various segments, namely baby, feminine, and family care, beauty, fabric and home care, healthcare, and grooming. The company offers a wide range of adult diapers for women under its brand Always Discreet.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Pad type diapers
  • Flat type diapers
  • Pant type diapers

Adult Diapers Market in MEA Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Middle East
  • Africa

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Diaper Rash Cream Market – Global Diaper Rash Cream Market by distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies, online stores, and specialty stores) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Baby Diapers Market – Global Baby Diapers Market by product type (disposable, training, swim pants, and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group