Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas Receives $692,000 to Add Capacity

Frost Bank and FHLB Dallas Help Fund Project to Add Housing for 44 at Facility

Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have combined to provide a $692,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to convert a storage building at the Adult & Teen Challenge center in San Antonio into housing for women who will receive job training, counseling and recovery services for drug or alcohol addiction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005350/en/

Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas is remodeling a metal building into dorms that will house 44 women. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas San Antonio Center is one of eight in Texas that serve 400 individuals ages 12 and up. With more than 200 centers across the United States and others globally, it offers a faith-based program for recovery from addictions.

Sarah Baughman, development and operations director for Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas, said the new facility will house 44 women. “It’s increasing our capacity and giving us a better and more functional facility,” she said.

Ms. Baughman said the grant will enable Adult & Teen Challenge to renovate a metal building across a parking lot from the program’s social service building. Services provided there are designed to lead to spiritual, physical and mental lifestyle changes, enabling residents to recover from substance abuse and successfully return to society.

“I love to talk about this project,” she said. “I’m actually a graduate of this program. In 2006, I was a homeless, 19-year-old heroin addict. I had been in and out of other treatment centers and programs. This is an amazing place.”

Ms. Baughman said the AHP grant supplied the gap funding the organization needed to get the renovation project completed. “This wouldn’t be happening without Frost Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas,” she said.

The organization hopes to get the building renovated and open by October.

“Frost Bank is excited about the work that Adult & Teen Challenge is doing and the impact it makes on our communities,” said Donna Normandin, senior vice president and CRA officer for Frost Bank. “We continue to sponsor their projects and maintain the relationship we have to assist in whatever way we can to help their clientele get back on their feet.”

AHP funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for homeless individuals in their community. AHP funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

Since the AHP's inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $300 million in AHP and AHP set-aside program grants and has assisted nearly 54,000 households.

“This Affordable Housing Program grant will help Adult & Teen Challenge of Texas build housing on its property in San Antonio and increase the number of women it serves,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We are glad to join with Frost Bank to help fund this critical improvement at the organization’s San Antonio location.”

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

About Frost

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $39.4 billion in assets at June 30, 2020. One of the 60 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit frostbank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $75 billion as of June 30, 2020, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200828005350/en/