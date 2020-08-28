Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aduno Group becomes Viseca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:05am EDT

Media release

Aduno Group becomes Viseca

COVID-19 has dampened the outlook for 2020. The Aduno Group's sales as well as consolidated earnings were significantly below those of the previous year as of 30 June. The card portfolio, on the other hand, showed gratifyingly positive growth, reaching a new high with a little over 1.7 million payment cards. As part of the strategic focus on the card business, Aduno Holding became Viseca Holding on 18 June 2020. In the second half of the year, the company will be divided into an issuing and a processing business as planned.

Zurich, 28 August 2020 - The first semester of 2020 was dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Viseca Holding's consolidated turnover fell by 32.4 percent from CHF 281.3 million to CHF 190.2 million compared to the same period in the previous year. This corresponds to a decrease of CHF 91.1 million, with CHF 50.3 million that can be attributed to the sale of cashgate AG. Consequently, Viseca Holding's consolidated earnings decreased to CHF -11.8 million in the first half of 2020 (2019: CHF 34.3 million, CHF 8.5 million of which from the former subsidiary cashgate).

Card portfolio continues to grow

The card portfolio amounted to just over 1.7 million cards as of 30 June 2020, which corresponds to a 6.0 percent increase compared to the previous year. The migration of the myOne customer card to Manor World Mastercard® contributed to this, among other things. Not only did we expand our card portfolio with the launch, but we were also able to tap into the important retail trade as a second pillar in addition to customer banks.

Outlook

After the lockdown was eased, Swiss consumers showed above-average spending behaviour, which was reflected in a significant increase in turnover. Starting from the middle of June, there was also an improvement in business within the Euro zone, but still below the level of the previous year. Outside of Europe, however, there has been no recovery so far. This is not expected to change significantly in the coming months. The annual result will be significantly lower than that of the previous year.

The full online version of the 2020 half year report is available at reports.viseca.ch




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aCORONA VIRUS PANDEMIC REDUCED THE VOLUME OF LOANS INTERMEDIATED : turnover decreased by 19,8%
AQ
01:31aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
01:31aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
01:31aAWILCO LNG : ALNG - Q2 2020 report
AQ
01:30aSANOFI : to Launch Tender Offer for Principia Acquisition
DJ
01:30aVISTIN PHARMA ASA : Second quarter and first half 2020 financial results
AQ
01:27aHONG LEONG FINANCIAL : 4Q Net Profit Rose 12%
DJ
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Inject Test 70
PU
01:23a[DEMO/TEST] : Inject Test 35
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
2NIO LIMITED : NIO INC :. Announces Proposed Offering of 75,000,000 American Depositary Shares
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Facebook says Apple rejected its attempt to tell users about App Store fees
4BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2020 Results
5APPLE INC. : U.S. big tech dominates stock market after monster rally, leaving investors on edge
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group