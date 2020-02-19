Log in
Advan Simplifies Foot Traffic Comparison Between Properties with New Point-and-Click Functionality on REveal

02/19/2020 | 09:31am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research, the leading geolocation data platform, has released new point-and-click functionality for REveal, its self-service dashboard, making it easier for Real Estate brokers to compare foot traffic volumes and True Trade Area for any property.

REveal is also now available on both mobile and tablet, giving brokers greater flexibility to view and compare property traffic statistics from anywhere.

The updated interface delivers instant visitor numbers for any building or commercial property in the US and other global locations. Users simply select the precise area they would like to map and, in seconds, can compare foot traffic over time, or against other locations. View as a heat map, in a chart, or download the data for bespoke modeling.

“Advan’s mission is to turn our deep experience in financial technology into game-changing solutions for the Real Estate market. We have spent 5 years building the Ferrari engine - gathering the most accurate data in the market, and embedding institutional-level analytics. The new REveal functionality now gives Real Estate brokers turn-key access to this powerful customer information,” said Yiannis Tsiounis, founder and CEO of Advan.

“With the rapid pace of change in Real Estate markets, brokers need fast insights and data they can rely on. We have manually geofenced millions of locations, meaning that we have foot traffic data for any building or commercial location, not just for retail venues. Our data is tested 95% accurate, giving guaranteed precise insights for any area,” said Grigorios Reppas, COO of Advan.

Advan uses only opt-in, non-bidstream, location data from hundreds of millions of cellphones. Its data has been normalized and tested by the financial services industry since 2015.

About Advan
Advan provides hedge funds, real estate brokers and investors, retailers, and businesses with insights into foot and vehicle traffic and behavior that enable them to make better business and investment decisions. Its institutional-grade analytics allow fast and actionable insights into customer behavior and corporate activity. Advan processes billions of daily foot traffic observations from hundreds of cellphone applications on 150 million locations and 2,050 companies across all sectors. Through its proprietary, manual geofencing it has developed the most extensive and accurate location data, available in seconds through a self-service dashboard. Advan also computes 20 years of weather data across all its covered locations along with 4 years of traffic data on commercial trucks.

Advan is headquartered in New York City. For more information please visit www.advan.us

For more information please contact:

Florencia Panizza
Claro Communications Consulting
Tel: 1 437 992 1204
Email: florencia@claro-comm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
