Advance Residence Investment Corp.: R&I Affirms Rating

Nov 29, 2019

R&I Affirms AA-, Stable: Advance Residence Investment Corp.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER: Advance Residence Investment Corp. Issuer Rating: AA-, Affirmed Rating Outlook: Stable

RATIONALE:

Advance Residence Investment Corp. (ADR) is the largest residential REIT. It was established in March 2010 through the merger of the former ADR and Nippon Residential Investment Corp. ADR's sponsors are Itochu Corp. and Itochu Property Development, Ltd.

ADR invests primarily in rental residential properties located in highly convenient areas, mainly in Tokyo 23 wards. In September 2019, it raised funds through a public offering. Part of the proceeds will be used to acquire new properties for 9.5 billion yen in total. Most of the properties are relatively new and in good location within Tokyo 23 wards, and the acquisition conditions are reasonable. The quality of portfolio has been improved further.

The REIT owns 273 properties and the asset size is 458.9 billion yen, with the number of rentable units (including those to be acquired) reaching about 21,000. The portfolio and tenant mix is highly diversified. The properties located in Tokyo 23 wards account for around 70% of the portfolio, and their average property age is sound at around 13 years (as of July 2019).

Existing properties continue performing well, with the average period occupancy rate remaining high at 97.1% as of end-July 2019. Due to a tightening supply-demand balance of rental apartments in central Tokyo, the pace of rent increases has been accelerating recently. In the fiscal period ended July 2019, rents rose 5% at tenant turnover and 0.8% at contract renewal on average. Although aged properties are gradually increasing, efforts to maintain and enhance the asset value are firmly underway, as seen in repairs and value enhancement works, which are planned and undertaken by specialized in-house units of the asset management company.

The LTV ratio fell to the 48% level following the public offering, which is comparatively low for a residential REIT. ADR's unrealized gains on the portfolio are larger than those of other REITs, which were about 36% of the book value as of July 2019, and the appraisal LTV ratio was less than 40%, partly because it acquired many properties before their prices surged.

Funding remains solid. The average remaining term to maturity of debts is as long as 4.8 years (as of July 2019) and maturity dates are staggered. Supported by major domestic financial institutions, borrowing costs are declining, with long durations maintained.

The Rating Outlook is Stable. Earnings have been high and stable thanks to its well-diversified portfolio of high-quality residential properties. Reflecting ample unrealized gains, the appraisal LTV ratio is low. The funding base is robust, with maturity dates staggered over a long period of time.

The primary rating methodology applied to this rating is provided at "Rating Methodology for REITs". The methodology is available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

