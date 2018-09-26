Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

September 26, 2018

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code：3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO

Corporate Management Department

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,000 million yen long-term loan (planned execution date September 28, 2018) (Note) have been set as follows.

（million yen）

No. Lender Planned Drawdown Date Scheduled Amount Interest Rate (fixed rate) Principal Repayment date Repayment Period Principal Repayment Collateral/ Guarantee 1 The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd The 77 Bank, Ltd. September 28, 2018 1,000 0.7038% September 29, 2028 10.0 year Pay in full on the maturity date Unsecured Non-guaran teed

(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated September 19, 2018 for details.

*

URL:

https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.