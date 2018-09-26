Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate

September 26, 2018
For Immediate Release
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Kenji Kousaka, President
Inquiries:
Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO
Corporate Management Department
TEL. +81-3-3518-0480
Notice Concerning Debt Financing Interest Rate
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced that the interest rate for the 1,000 million yen long-term loan (planned execution date September 28, 2018) (Note) have been set as follows.
（million yen）
|
No.
|
Lender
|
Planned Drawdown Date
|
Scheduled Amount
|
Interest Rate (fixed rate)
|
Principal Repayment date
|
Repayment
Period
|
Principal Repayment
|
Collateral/ Guarantee
|
1
|
The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd The 77 Bank, Ltd.
|
September 28, 2018
|
1,000
|
0.7038%
|
September 29, 2028
|
10.0 year
|
Pay in full on the maturity date
|
Unsecured Non-guaran teed
(Note) Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans " dated September 19, 2018 for details.
*
URL:
[Provisional Translation Only]
English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.
Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
