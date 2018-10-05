Log in
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan

10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

October 5, 2018

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO

Corporate Management Department

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) today announced its decision regarding the early repayment of loan (2,000 million yen) as detailed below following the issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" dated today for details).

1. Details of the early repayment of loans

Early Repayment Date October 22, 2018

(in million yen)

Initial Drawdown

Date

Principal Repayment Deadline

Lender

Loan outstanding before early repayment

[A]

Early repayment amount [B]

Loan outstanding after early repayment [A]-[B]

July 31, 2018

July 31, 2019

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd

1,000

1,000

0

September 11, 2018

September 11, 2019

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1,000

1,000

0

2. Other

There are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Report filed on April 26, 2018 regarding the risks on early repayment of Loan.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of October 22, 2018)

(in million yen)

Before Early Repayment

After Early Repayment

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term Loans (Note1)

Long-term Loans (Note1)

Total Loans

3,000

1,000

(2,000)

195,918

195,918

-

198,918

196,918

(2,000)

Corporate Investment Bonds

27,000

29,000

2,000

Total interest-bearing debt

225,918

225,918

-

(Note1) Short-term loans are loans with repayment dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with repayment dates that are more than one year away.

URL: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
