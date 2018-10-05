Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loan

October 5, 2018
Advance Residence Investment Corporation
Securities Code：3269
Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans
Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) today announced its decision regarding the early repayment of loan (2,000 million yen) as detailed below following the issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" dated today for details).
1. Details of the early repayment of loans
Early Repayment Date： October 22, 2018
(in million yen)
|
Initial Drawdown
Date
|
Principal Repayment Deadline
|
Lender
|
Loan outstanding before early repayment
[A]
|
Early repayment amount [B]
|
Loan outstanding after early repayment [A]-[B]
|
July 31, 2018
|
July 31, 2019
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
0
|
September 11, 2018
|
September 11, 2019
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
1,000
|
0
2. Other
There are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Report filed on April 26, 2018 regarding the risks on early repayment of Loan.
Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of October 22, 2018)
(in million yen)
|
Before Early Repayment
|
After Early Repayment
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Short-term Loans (Note1)
Long-term Loans (Note1)
Total Loans
|
3,000
|
1,000
|
(2,000)
|
195,918
|
195,918
|
-
|
198,918
|
196,918
|
(2,000)
|
Corporate Investment Bonds
|
27,000
|
29,000
|
2,000
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
225,918
|
225,918
|
-
(Note1) Short-term loans are loans with repayment dates within one year from drawdown date and long-term loans are loans with repayment dates that are more than one year away.
