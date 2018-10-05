Log in
Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bond

10/05/2018 | 08:58am CEST

October 5, 2018

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO

Corporate Management Department

TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bond

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decision to issue an investment corporation bond as follows, based on the general resolution on ADR bond issuance adopted at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on July 26, 2018.

1. Terms of The Investment Corporation Bond

  • (1) Name of The Investment Corporation Bond

    ADR Unsecured Bond #30 (Bond #30)

    (with Pari Passu clause among specified investment corporation bonds)

  • (2) Total Amount of The Bond

    2,000 million yen

  • (3) Form of The Investment Corporation Bond Certificates

    Under the Act of Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc., there will be no bond certificate for Bond #30.

  • (4) Issue Price

    100 yen per par value of 100 yen

  • (5) Redemption Price

    100 yen per par value of 100 yen

  • (6) Coupon Rate 0.704%

  • (7) Denomination 100 million yen

  • (8) Offering Method Public offering

(9)

Offering Period

October 5, 2018 (Friday)

  • (10) Issue Date

    October 19, 2018 (Friday)

  • (11) Collateral / Guarantee

    No collateral or guarantee is on the bond and no assets are reserved as security specifically for the bond.

  • (12) Redemption Method and Redemption Date

    The entire principal shall be redeemed on October 19, 2028.

    The bond may be purchased and cancelled at any time on and after the following day of the issue date unless otherwise stipulated by the depository.

  • (13) Coupon Payment Dates

    April 19 and October 19 every year (first payment date is April 19, 2019)

  • (14) Financial Covenants

    Contains a negative pledge.

  • (15) Acquired Ratings

    AA (JCR)

  • (16) Fiscal, Issuing and Paying Agent

    Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

  • (17) Underwriters

    Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

    SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

  • 2. Purpose of the Issuance

    The funds will be used to early repayment of existing loan.

  • 3. Amount, Use and Scheduled Expenditure Date of Proceeds

(1)Amount of estimated net proceeds 1,986 million yen

(2) Specific usage and Scheduled Expenditure Date of Proceeds

The proceeds will be used for the repayment of loan on October 22, 2018.

4.

Other

There are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Report filed on April 26, 2018 regarding the risk concerning redemption of investment corporation bonds.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of October 22, 2018)

(in million yen)

Before Issuance

After Issuance

Increase (Decrease)

Short-term Loans (Note2) (Note3)

Long-term Loans (Note2)

Total Loans

3,000

1,000

(2,000)

195,918

195,918

-

198,918

196,918

(2,000)

Corporate Investment Bonds

27,000

29,000

2,000

Total interest-bearing debt

225,918

225,918

-

(Note2)

release "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans" today.

(Note3)

The balance is assumed that early repayment of existing loans on October 22, 2018 which was announced in the press

release "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans" today.

URL:

https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

The balance is assumed that early repayment of existing loans on October 22, 2018 which was announced in the press

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 06:57:02 UTC
