Advance Residence Investment : Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bond

Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bond

Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) announced today its decision to issue an investment corporation bond as follows, based on the general resolution on ADR bond issuance adopted at the Board of Directors' Meeting held on July 26, 2018.

1. Terms of The Investment Corporation Bond

(1) Name of The Investment Corporation Bond ADR Unsecured Bond #30 (Bond #30) (with Pari Passu clause among specified investment corporation bonds)

(2) Total Amount of The Bond 2,000 million yen

(3) Form of The Investment Corporation Bond Certificates Under the Act of Book-Entry Transfer of Company Bonds, Shares, etc., there will be no bond certificate for Bond #30.

(4) Issue Price 100 yen per par value of 100 yen

(5) Redemption Price 100 yen per par value of 100 yen

(6) Coupon Rate 0.704%

(7) Denomination 100 million yen

(8) Offering Method Public offering

(9)

Offering Period

October 5, 2018 (Friday)

(10) Issue Date October 19, 2018 (Friday)

(11) Collateral / Guarantee No collateral or guarantee is on the bond and no assets are reserved as security specifically for the bond.

(12) Redemption Method and Redemption Date The entire principal shall be redeemed on October 19, 2028. The bond may be purchased and cancelled at any time on and after the following day of the issue date unless otherwise stipulated by the depository.

(13) Coupon Payment Dates April 19 and October 19 every year (first payment date is April 19, 2019)

(14) Financial Covenants Contains a negative pledge.

(15) Acquired Ratings AA (JCR)

(16) Fiscal, Issuing and Paying Agent Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

(17) Underwriters Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

2. Purpose of the Issuance The funds will be used to early repayment of existing loan.

3. Amount, Use and Scheduled Expenditure Date of Proceeds

(1)Amount of estimated net proceeds 1,986 million yen

(2) Specific usage and Scheduled Expenditure Date of Proceeds

The proceeds will be used for the repayment of loan on October 22, 2018.

4.

Other

There are no significant changes in the "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Report filed on April 26, 2018 regarding the risk concerning redemption of investment corporation bonds.

Reference Material: Debt Financing Balance (As of October 22, 2018)

(in million yen)

Before Issuance After Issuance Increase (Decrease) Short-term Loans (Note2) (Note3) Long-term Loans (Note2) Total Loans 3,000 1,000 (2,000) 195,918 195,918 - 198,918 196,918 (2,000) Corporate Investment Bonds 27,000 29,000 2,000 Total interest-bearing debt 225,918 225,918 -

(Note2) release "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans" today. (Note3) The balance is assumed that early repayment of existing loans on October 22, 2018 which was announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Early Repayment of Loans" today. ＊ URL: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/ The balance is assumed that early repayment of existing loans on October 22, 2018 which was announced in the press

