Advance Residence Investment : Notification Conserning the Resignation of Director at the Asset Management Company

03/25/2019 | 08:20am EDT

March 25, 2019

For Immediate Release

Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Securities Code3269

1-105 Kanda-Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Kenji Kousaka, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: AD Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Kenji Kousaka, President

Inquiries:

Tomoyuki Kimura, Director and Deputy CFO Corporate

Management Department TEL. +81-3-3518-0480

Notification Conserning the Resignation of Director at the Asset Management Company

AD Investment Management Co., Ltd the asset management company to which Advance Residence Investment Corporation (ADR) entrusts the management of its assets accepted the resignation from the following director.

1. Resigning Director (Resignation date: May 31, 2019) Director (non-executive) Akamatsu Kazuhito

In compliance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law and other applicable laws, ordinances and regulations, the required filing and other procedures will be performed in relation to this matter.

About Advance Residence Investment Corporation

Advance Residence Investment Corporation is the largest residential J-REIT, investing in over 260 rental apartments located mostly in central Tokyo and others in major cities throughout Japan (AUM over 400 billion yen). ADR can be expected have a stable dividend in the long-term and can be considered as a defensive J-REIT, on back of the stable income from residential assets and with the largest dividend reserve among J-REITs. ADR's website: https://www.adr-reit.com/en/

[Provisional Translation Only]

English translation of the original Japanese document is provided solely for information purposes.

Should there be any discrepancies between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Advance Residence Investment Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 12:19:06 UTC
