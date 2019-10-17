Advance Tickets Now on Sale for San Diego's Must-See Circus-Style Holiday Spectacular NATALE – Journey to the North Pole, Nov. 14-Dec. 1

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets are now on sale for San Diego’s must-see big tent show and Christmas-themed village, NATALE – Journey to the North Pole ( www.lafiestashows.com ). Attendees can take advantage of Advance Sale Pricing and save 20% when they buy now with early tickets starting at only $29. Polar Family Adventure Passes, for a family of four, are only $85, including the show, Holiday Village attractions and parking.



NATALE – Journey to the North Pole is a circus-style show set in a Christmas-themed Holiday Village at the South Promenade and will become a featured event at the annual “Salute The Season” celebration at Liberty Station.

Created by Spain’s vaulted La Fiesta Escénica (LFE) and making its U.S. debut in partnership with La Fiesta Shows, NATALE features a nostalgic holiday experience with top acrobatic performers and dancing animatronic polar bears, as well as an array of unique and inspiring surprises guaranteed to elevate San Diego’s holiday spirit. The show traces Natale, as she sets off on her Journey to the North Pole, on a quest to find the World’s Greatest Toy Store. Along the way, she encounters enchanted creatures that help her overcome the many challenges she faces crossing the polar cap. When Natale finally arrives, and is ready to choose her present, she discovers the true spirit of the season.

Adjacent to NATALE’s big top, La Fiesta Shows will convert the South Promenade into a “Holiday Village” affording visitors a Polar Experience that will include Train Rides, a Glacier-like Climbing Wall, a Bounce House, as well as sponsors and numerous vendors selling holiday treats, merchandise, and food.

With decades of experience touring several original productions, LFE’s performances feed on the creativity inspired by an emotional tribute to the origins of the circus (but without real animals) that captivates audiences of all ages. LFE’s shows merge circus image and technique into a poetic visual spectacle.

Tickets to NATALE are available at www.lafiestashows.com . Prices start at only $29. The NATALE – Polar Family Adventure is also available (4-pack, including Holiday Village, attractions & parking) at only $85 for weekdays and $99 for weekends, while supplies last.

WHEN:

Nov. 14 – Dec. 1, 2019

23 Total Performances

Multiple Show Times

WHERE:

Liberty Station, South Promenade

2850 Roosevelt Road, San Diego, CA

TICKETS:

On-Sale starting Oct. 14

Prices start at only $35

Available for purchase online

www.lafiestashows.com

ONLINE MEDIA GUIDE:

To download press materials, photos & video content, members of the media should visit www.lafiestashows.com .

About La Fiesta Shows:

La Fiesta Shows was created to import and promote amazing shows from Europe and Latin America to U.S. audiences. The company is currently working on the development of several shows that are intended to cross-over to entertain diverse cultures and unite them in celebration of our common holidays. La Fiesta Shows’ first production is NATALE – Journey to the North Pole.

About La Fiesta Escénica:

Based in Spain, for more than two decades La Fiesta Escénica (LFE) has endeavored to create over a dozen unique projects, which have toured throughout Europe and Latin America. LFE NATALE marks the company’s US debut. The company’s website can be found at www.lafiestaescenica.com .

