Advanced API Cybersecurity Solution from Ping Identity Protects Organizations Against Growing API Threats

Identity, the leader in Identity Defined Security, today announced
that it has made several significant updates to PingIntelligence for
APIs, its AI-powered
API cybersecurity solution. These latest enhancements include an
AI-based cloud trial, the ability to detect new types of attacks,
support for Splunk environments, and additional integration with API
gateways.
The lack of visibility into how APIs are consumed is becoming
commonplace in today’s enterprise environment. In fact, a recent Ping
Identity survey conducted among security and IT professionals reveals
that 45% of respondents aren’t confident in their organization’s ability
to detect whether a bad actor is accessing their APIs. Fifty-one percent
aren't even assured their security team knows about all of the APIs that
exist in the organization. This data illustrates that the people trusted
with securing APIs don’t have enough visibility into their activity to
identify abuses and attacks, which has contributed to why recent API
attacks were not discovered for months.
In this latest product update of PingIntelligence for APIs, three
important capabilities make protecting APIs, and the data and
applications they expose, even more achievable:
1. Offers AI-Based Cloud Trial for Evaluation
PingIntelligence
for APIs uses AI
and machine learning methods to detect, block and report attacks, as
well as deliver detailed traffic information for deep visibility into
all API activity—which helps secure APIs and the digital assets they
connect. To make it easier for organizations to experience this for
themselves, Ping now provides a cloud-based intelligence trial.
2. Provides Stronger Security by Detecting New Types of Attacks
While
traditional enterprise security solutions aren’t designed to protect
against attacks targeting the unique vulnerabilities APIs present,
PingIntelligence for APIs fills these security gaps by detecting,
reporting and blocking anomalous behavior and attacks on each API under
its watch. These include attacks on login systems, data theft, remote
application control, API-specific DoS/DDoS attacks, stolen credential
attacks and more. This update now extends the ability of
PingIntelligence for APIs to stop additional threats, such as data
exfiltration over extended periods of time, content scraping, and slow
login attacks, along with delivering improved bot detection. In addition
this release supports sending threat information to Splunk environments,
thereby enabling teams to consolidate attack information across their
full security spectrum.
3. Broadens Security Coverage by Integrating with More API Gateways
PingIntelligence
for APIs enhances the security provided by any API gateway by bringing
in AI-based threat detection and blocking to their environments. Adding
to its current integrations with PingAccess
and Axway
AMPLIFY, the Ping solution now integrates with the Apigee Edge
platform.
“Ping is helping some of the world’s largest organizations protect
against an ever-diversifying landscape of cybersecurity threats,
including those against API infrastructures. Many of the recent API
abuses and attacks took months and years to detect, further reinforcing
the need for IT leaders to build API-security focused teams,” shared
Bernard Harguindeguy, CTO, Ping Identity. “As evidenced by the new
advancements to our PingIntelligence for APIs solution, we’re committed
to delivering even more leading-edge technology to protect our
customers’ API infrastructures against these emerging threats.”
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity envisions a digital world powered by intelligent identity.
We help enterprises achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and
more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent
Identity Platform provides customers, employees and partners with access
to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications and APIs, while also
managing identity and profile data at scale. Over half of the Fortune
100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards leadership, and
partnership with companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Google. We
provide flexible options to extend hybrid IT environments and accelerate
digital business initiatives with multi-factor authentication, single
sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory and data
governance capabilities. Visit www.pingidentity.com.
