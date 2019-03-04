Log in
Advanced Analytics Can Empower Businesses to Break Data Barriers – Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know More!

03/04/2019 | 11:34am EST

Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on the importance of advanced analytics in business decision making. The actual goal behind the ongoing analytics and digital transformation is to leverage the use of data and technology to drive business value. As such, monetizing data ranks among the major factors responsible for business profitability and innovation. The use of advanced analytics is also facilitating the use of data engineering techniques and cognitive technologies to bridge the skill gaps across organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005596/en/

Embedding Advanced Analytics into Business Decision Making. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Embedding Advanced Analytics into Business Decision Making. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Advanced analytics models help companies gauge the monetary value of data to determine the gross profits generated by the business,” says an analytics expert from Quantzig.

Although the different parts of an organization lies in different stages of their analytics journey, the main focus of all the parts lies in leveraging analytics to bring about a change in the decision-making process. Analytics should be embedded in the decision-making process such that it can help businesses to make the most of its investment.

Are you finding it difficult to make data-driven business decisions, while ensuring information security and privacy? Get in touch with our analysts who can complement you with a shared need to discover and build those capabilities and drive continuous market excellence.

How advanced analytics can help businesses?

  • Detailed level analysis helps in personalized marketing
    Advanced analytics can help businesses to identify patterns from less aggregated datasets, such as individual customer level or store level datasets. This rule out the method of simply concluding the overall market demand of a customer segment and then offering the audience’s preferred product. By leveraging advanced analytics solutions, businesses can significantly enhance customer satisfaction as well as marketing effectiveness.

    Are you struggling to manage the high volumes of data? Leveraging advanced analytics solutions may help. Request a free proposal now to check out our portfolio of advanced analytics solutions.
  • Identify the level of risk in the implementation of the decision
    By leveraging advanced analytics solutions, businesses can gain a confidence level for their prediction and choose models based on performance measures. Also, advanced analytics help companies by conveying the risk level involved in the recommended action.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


