Advanced Analytics Can Empower Businesses to Break Data Barriers – Download Quantzig's Free Resource to Know More!

The actual goal behind the ongoing analytics and digital transformation
is to leverage the use of data and technology to drive business value.
As such, monetizing data ranks among the major factors responsible for
business profitability and innovation. The use of advanced analytics is
also facilitating the use of data engineering techniques and cognitive
technologies to bridge the skill gaps across organizations.
“Advanced analytics models help companies gauge the monetary value of
data to determine the gross profits generated by the business,” says
an analytics expert from Quantzig.
Although the different parts of an organization lies in different stages
of their analytics journey, the main focus of all the parts lies in
leveraging analytics to bring about a change in the decision-making
process. Analytics should be embedded in the decision-making process
such that it can help businesses to make the most of its investment.
How advanced analytics can help businesses?
-
Detailed level analysis helps in personalized marketing
Advanced
analytics can help businesses to identify patterns from less
aggregated datasets, such as individual customer level or store level
datasets. This rule out the method of simply concluding the overall
market demand of a customer segment and then offering the audience’s
preferred product. By leveraging advanced analytics solutions,
businesses can significantly enhance customer satisfaction as well as
marketing effectiveness.
-
Identify the level of risk in the implementation of the decision
By
leveraging advanced analytics solutions, businesses can gain a
confidence level for their prediction and choose models based on
performance measures. Also, advanced analytics help companies by
conveying the risk level involved in the recommended action.
