Advanced Analytics: Reducing Transportation Cost by 15% & Improve Forecast Accuracy

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of advanced analytics in the shipping industry. This success story offers comprehensive insights into how Quantzig helped a shipping company to reduce unproductive transport costs and improve asset utilization.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can advanced analytics help improve asset utilization?

2. How can advanced analytics help in reducing transportation cost?

According to Quantzig’s advanced analytics experts, “Advanced analytics techniques focus on projecting future events and behaviors, enables companies to conduct “what-if” analysis to envisage the effects of potential changes in business strategies.”

As digital native competitors boom, established international shipping services providers must embrace new technologies and offer innovative services to keep up with their customers. With the ambush of new entrants and level of disruption, international shipping services providers — particularly established, high-asset businesses — can no longer expect to be shielded from competition. In this scenario, the client – is an American multinational supply chain management and shipping services company. The company is based out of the U.S. The client’s existing team required an advanced analytics decision support engine that could enable optimal business decisions and as a result, drive effective sales.

How Advanced Analytics Helped the Insurance Firm

1: Established data-driven monthly sales and operations process

2: Estimated transportation cost reduction by 15%

3: Improved forecast accuracy for key business verticals by 10%

Our mission, in this case, the client wanted to transform their global sales and operations process. By leveraging the online shipping services client increased revenues and margins that resulted in establishing a data-driven monthly sales and operations process

