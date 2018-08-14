Advanced Authentication in Public Sector Enterprises: Global Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced authentication market in Public Sector Enterprises is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The public sector of various countries across the globe are adopting digitization to create transparency and provide information to the public. Governments are investing into digital transformation at a national or state level to enhance fraud management and increase productivity.

As of 2017, approximately over 130 countries provide online services to pay taxes and access to various basic information to ease the public effort. However, the need and demand for better IT infrastructure are compelling governments of various countries to invest rigorously in the enhancement of the IT department, which is likely to boost the advanced authentication market.

Key Highlights

Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for Advanced Authentication Services

Biometrics Have Been on the Rise Owing to Increased Adoption in Government and Advent of Fingerprint Sensor

APAC is Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

Notable Developments in the Market

February 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd., earned a deal to provide Customer Contact Pint Platform to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu's digital financial solution, in the regional market.

January 2018 - Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card into the market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage technology used to store sensitive biometric information with maximum security. The launch is expected to increase the company's presence in the contactless payments market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global Advanced Authentication in Defense Industry Segmentation

7. Key Vendor Profiles

Fujitsu Ltd.

Gemalto N.V.

NEC Corporation

CA Technologies

Safran Identity & Security SAS

Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)

Lumidigm Inc. (HID Global)

Validisoft

Pistolstar

Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)

NetMotion Wireless

CJIS Solutions

Authasas

WideBand Corporation

Secureauth

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Advanced Authentication Market

