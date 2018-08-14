Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Advanced Authentication in Public Sector Enterprises: Global Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 04:30pm CEST

The "Global Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced authentication market in Public Sector Enterprises is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The public sector of various countries across the globe are adopting digitization to create transparency and provide information to the public. Governments are investing into digital transformation at a national or state level to enhance fraud management and increase productivity.

As of 2017, approximately over 130 countries provide online services to pay taxes and access to various basic information to ease the public effort. However, the need and demand for better IT infrastructure are compelling governments of various countries to invest rigorously in the enhancement of the IT department, which is likely to boost the advanced authentication market.

Key Highlights

  • Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for Advanced Authentication Services
  • Biometrics Have Been on the Rise Owing to Increased Adoption in Government and Advent of Fingerprint Sensor
  • APAC is Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

Notable Developments in the Market

  • February 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd., earned a deal to provide Customer Contact Pint Platform to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu's digital financial solution, in the regional market.
  • January 2018 - Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card into the market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage technology used to store sensitive biometric information with maximum security. The launch is expected to increase the company's presence in the contactless payments market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global Advanced Authentication in Defense Industry Segmentation

7. Key Vendor Profiles

  • Fujitsu Ltd.
  • Gemalto N.V.
  • NEC Corporation
  • CA Technologies
  • Safran Identity & Security SAS
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)
  • Lumidigm Inc. (HID Global)
  • Validisoft
  • Pistolstar
  • Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)
  • NetMotion Wireless
  • CJIS Solutions
  • Authasas
  • WideBand Corporation
  • Secureauth

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Advanced Authentication Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqz37f/advanced?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41pAGEAS AND BLACKROCK : Transparency notification
GL
05:41pLATVIJAS BALZAMS : Estonian financial group LHV Group leads trade on Baltic stock exchanges Tuesday
AQ
05:41pCAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS : Note 2 - going concern, liquidity and management's plan
AQ
05:40pTSOGO SUN : Hotel group dumps straws to save oceans
AQ
05:40pGDS LOSS ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited - GDS
GL
05:40pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR TAL AND SBGI : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
05:40pGlobal Automotive Financing Market 2018-2022 - Integration of Blockchain with Auto Financing Gaining Momentum - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
05:39pTSOGO SUN : Hotel group dumps straws to save oceans
AQ
05:39pEDGAR EXPRESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:38pEL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES : Sara Netanyahu remembers her time as flight attendant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
2Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.