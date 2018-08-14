Advanced Authentication in Public Sector Enterprises: Global Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Advanced Authentication Market in Public Sector Enterprises - Growth,
Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global advanced authentication market in Public Sector Enterprises
is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, over the forecast period
(2018-2023).
The public sector of various countries across the globe are adopting
digitization to create transparency and provide information to the
public. Governments are investing into digital transformation at a
national or state level to enhance fraud management and increase
productivity.
As of 2017, approximately over 130 countries provide online services to
pay taxes and access to various basic information to ease the public
effort. However, the need and demand for better IT infrastructure are
compelling governments of various countries to invest rigorously in the
enhancement of the IT department, which is likely to boost the advanced
authentication market.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for
Advanced Authentication Services
-
Biometrics Have Been on the Rise Owing to Increased Adoption in
Government and Advent of Fingerprint Sensor
-
APAC is Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate
Notable Developments in the Market
-
February 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd., earned a deal to provide Customer
Contact Pint Platform to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to
enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu's digital financial
solution, in the regional market.
-
January 2018 - Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card into the
market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage
technology used to store sensitive biometric information with maximum
security. The launch is expected to increase the company's presence in
the contactless payments market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Dynamics
6. Global Advanced Authentication in Defense Industry Segmentation
7. Key Vendor Profiles
-
Fujitsu Ltd.
-
Gemalto N.V.
-
NEC Corporation
-
CA Technologies
-
Safran Identity & Security SAS
-
Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)
-
Lumidigm Inc. (HID Global)
-
Validisoft
-
Pistolstar
-
Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)
-
NetMotion Wireless
-
CJIS Solutions
-
Authasas
-
WideBand Corporation
-
Secureauth
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of Advanced Authentication Market
