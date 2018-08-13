Advanced Authentication in the Healthcare Industry: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Digitization is Witnessing Robust Proliferation Owing to the Rising Adoption of Various Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Advanced Authentication Market in Healthcare Industry - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced authentication market in the healthcare industry was valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach about USD 2.22 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 15.31%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

In the healthcare industry, owing to the rising adoption of various technologies, including medical imaging devices, healthcare robots, and computers, digitization is witnessing robust proliferation. The healthcare organizations are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of crucial information pertaining to a particular patient, data associated with the concerned person handling, and utilization of the right equipment. Any compromise across the entire flow of patient treatment has the potential to lead to loss of lives.

The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the adoption of advanced authentication methods, including biometric, iris scan, and one-time passwords, thereby augmenting growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

Key Highlights

Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for Advanced Authentication Services

The Rise of Biometric Technologies

Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate

Developments in the Market

February 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd signed a deal to provide a customer contact pint platform, to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu's digital financial solution, in the regional market.

January 2018 - Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card, into the market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage technology used to store sensitive biometric information, with maximum security. The launch is expected to increase the company's presence in the contactless payments market.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

6. Global Advanced Authentication in Healthcare Industry Segmentation

7. Key Vendor Profiles

Fujitsu Ltd

Gemalto N. V

NEC Corporation

CA Technologies

Safran Identity & Security SAS

Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)

Lumidigm Inc (HID Global)

Validisoft

Pistolstar

Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)

NetMotion Wireless

CJIS Solutions

AuthaSAS

WideBand Corporation

SecureAuth

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future of Advanced Authentication Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ctl7s6/advanced?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005234/en/