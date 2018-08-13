Advanced Authentication in the Healthcare Industry: Global Market Forecast to 2023 - Digitization is Witnessing Robust Proliferation Owing to the Rising Adoption of Various Technologies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Advanced Authentication Market in Healthcare Industry - Growth, Trends
offering.
The global advanced authentication market in the healthcare industry was
valued at USD 0.92 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach about USD
2.22 billion by 2023, recording a CAGR of 15.31%, over the forecast
period of 2018-2023.
In the healthcare industry, owing to the rising adoption of various
technologies, including medical imaging devices, healthcare robots, and
computers, digitization is witnessing robust proliferation. The
healthcare organizations are responsible for maintaining the
confidentiality of crucial information pertaining to a particular
patient, data associated with the concerned person handling, and
utilization of the right equipment. Any compromise across the entire
flow of patient treatment has the potential to lead to loss of lives.
The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the adoption of advanced
authentication methods, including biometric, iris scan, and one-time
passwords, thereby augmenting growth of the market studied, over the
forecast period.
Key Highlights
-
Increasing Number of Threats and Related Costs Emphasize the Need for
Advanced Authentication Services
-
The Rise of Biometric Technologies
-
Asia-Pacific Expected to Register the Highest Growth Rate
Developments in the Market
-
February 2018 - Fujitsu Ltd signed a deal to provide a customer
contact pint platform, to Shizuoka Bank. The deal is expected to
enhance the visibility of Finplex, Fujitsu's digital financial
solution, in the regional market.
-
January 2018 - Gemalto launched its first biometric EMV card, into the
market. The company highlighted the features of on-card storage
technology used to store sensitive biometric information, with maximum
security. The launch is expected to increase the company's presence in
the contactless payments market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Insights
5. Market Dynamics
6. Global Advanced Authentication in Healthcare Industry Segmentation
7. Key Vendor Profiles
-
Fujitsu Ltd
-
Gemalto N. V
-
NEC Corporation
-
CA Technologies
-
Safran Identity & Security SAS
-
Dell Technologies Inc. (RSA Security)
-
Lumidigm Inc (HID Global)
-
Validisoft
-
Pistolstar
-
Securenvoy (Shearwater Group)
-
NetMotion Wireless
-
CJIS Solutions
-
AuthaSAS
-
WideBand Corporation
-
SecureAuth
8. Investment Analysis
9. Future of Advanced Authentication Market
