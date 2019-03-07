Log in
Advanced Bionics : Kicks Off 2019 with Introduction of Wireless Connectivity Accessory

03/07/2019

The leader in cochlear implants releases new wireless receiver to connect their wearers with the world simply and seamlessly.

Advanced Bionics (AB) demonstrates its commitment to enriching the lives of their wearers with the release of the new Naída™ CI Connect receiver.

Hands-free phone calls and direct audio streaming are a part of everyday modern life that cochlear implant wearers should enjoy too. Naída CI Connect, one of the most exciting innovations Advanced Bionics developed together with Phonak, is an elegant, design-integrated solution which turns the Naída CI Q90 sound processor into a Bluetooth® wireless headset. With built in microphones for hands-free calling, and compatibility with virtually all Bluetooth-enabled tablets, laptops, and MP3 players, the Naída CI Connect allows cochlear implant wearers to take hands-free phone calls and stream audio directly from virtually any device.

“We are excited about the introduction of Naída CI Connect because we are committed to supporting every Advanced Bionics implant wearer as well as new customers along their hearing journey. For us, this journey doesn’t end as soon as the implant is activated. Our goal is not only to bring our CI wearers into the world of sound, but also to empower them to enjoy their lives to the fullest. And this second part is what the Naida CI Connect is about. This is also the first product we’re launching in 2019, and we’re thrilled about where we’re headed. You can bet on seeing more from us as the year unfolds,” stated Hansjuerg Emch, Group Vice President Cochlear Implants (CI), Sonova.

About Advanced Bionics

Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of the Sonova Group of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new, unequalled hearing solutions.

With sales in more than 50 countries and a proven track record for developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB’s talented worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven work with integrity, engage with patients and professionals, and stay firmly committed to the best possible performance.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
