Advanced Bionics : Kicks Off 2019 with Introduction of Wireless Connectivity Accessory

Advanced
Bionics (AB) demonstrates its commitment to enriching the lives of
their wearers with the release of the new Naída™ CI Connect receiver.
Hands-free phone calls and direct audio streaming are a part of everyday
modern life that cochlear implant wearers should enjoy too. Naída CI
Connect, one of the most exciting innovations Advanced Bionics developed
together with Phonak, is an elegant, design-integrated solution which
turns the Naída CI Q90 sound processor into a Bluetooth® wireless
headset. With built in microphones for hands-free calling, and
compatibility with virtually all Bluetooth-enabled tablets, laptops, and
MP3 players, the Naída CI Connect allows cochlear implant wearers to
take hands-free phone calls and stream audio directly from virtually any
device.
“We are excited about the introduction of Naída CI Connect because we
are committed to supporting every Advanced Bionics implant wearer as
well as new customers along their hearing journey. For us, this journey
doesn’t end as soon as the implant is activated. Our goal is not only to
bring our CI wearers into the world of sound, but also to empower them
to enjoy their lives to the fullest. And this second part is what the
Naida CI Connect is about. This is also the first product we’re
launching in 2019, and we’re thrilled about where we’re headed. You can
bet on seeing more from us as the year unfolds,” stated Hansjuerg Emch,
Group Vice President Cochlear Implants (CI), Sonova.
About Advanced Bionics
Advanced Bionics is a global leader in developing hearing solutions for
individuals with severe-to-profound hearing loss who no longer benefit
from hearing aids. Founded in 1993 and a subsidiary of the Sonova Group
since 2009, AB develops cutting-edge cochlear implant technology that
allows recipients to hear their best. AB joined Phonak as part of the
Sonova Group of companies and began a collaboration unlike any other in
the industry. Since then, the innovation leaders in cochlear implants
and hearing aids have continuously combined technologies to deliver new,
unequalled hearing solutions.
With sales in more than 50 countries and a proven track record for
developing high-performing, state-of-the-art products, AB’s talented
worldwide group of technologists and professionals are driven work with
integrity, engage with patients and professionals, and stay firmly
committed to the best possible performance.
