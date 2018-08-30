Advanced Drug Delivery Systems - 2018 Global Market Overview with Profiles of 39 Major Companies & Industry Guide with Contacts for 200+ Companies - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Advanced
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Advanced Drug
Delivery Systems market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of value in
US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017
through 2024.
Pharmaceutical companies have developed numerous therapeutic compounds
that can address several life threatening ailments or disorders. The
traditional dosage form offers spontaneous drug liberation that leads to
drug concentration variation in the circulatory system. Hence to
regulate the steady effective drug levels in the blood, introduction of
Advanced Drug Delivery System is essential.
Availability of the therapeutic compounds that are site specific,
exhibit maximum therapeutic efficacy, capable of performing the same
action in minimal dosage forms, increase in research and development
protocols that aim to introduce maximum number of advanced drug delivery
systems are some of the factors responsible for the growth of Advanced
Drug Delivery Systems market.
Research Findings & Coverage
-
Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems market is analyzed in this
report with respect to carrier types, route of administration and
applications
-
Degradable Microneedle - Promising Future Injectable Drug Delivery
System
-
Electrospun Based Nanofibers - A Novel Drug Delivery System
-
Reduction-Sensitive Polymer Nanomedicines - Future Targeted Drug
Delivery Platform for Cancer
-
Platelets Serving as a Novel Drug Carrier
-
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments,
M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
-
Major companies profiled - 39
-
The industry guide includes the contact details for 204 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the following carrier types
of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems:
-
Nanoparticles
-
Polymers
-
Monoclonal Antibodies
-
Others (includes Prodrugs, Microparticles etc.)
-
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems market, in terms of Route of
Administration, analyzed in this report include the following:
-
Oral
-
Parenteral
-
Topical
-
Others (includes Rectal, Nasal, Implants etc.)
-
The study explores the market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
applications comprises:
-
Oncology
-
Cardiology
-
Neurology
-
Pulmonary
-
Other Applications (includes Diabetes, Ophthalmology, Gastrointestinal
disorders, Urology etc.)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Key Global Players
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
6. North America
7. Europe
8. Asia-Pacific
9. Rest Of World
Companies Mentioned
-
3M Company
-
Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc
-
Aesica
-
Alkermes, Inc.
-
Amgen
-
Astrazeneca PLC
-
Avadel
-
Bayer AG
-
Becton, Dickinson and Company
-
Bespak Europe Ltd
-
Capsugel, Inc.
-
Catalent, Inc.
-
Cipla
-
Consort Medical PLC
-
Crossject
-
DelSiTech
-
Elixir Medical Corporation
-
European Pharma Group BV
-
Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-
Fusion Consulting Group
-
Genexine
-
Gerresheimer AG
-
HNS International, Inc.
-
Harvard
-
Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
-
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.
-
Injex UK Ltd
-
Insulet Corporation
-
Kempharm, Inc.
-
Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd
-
Lupin Ltd
-
MED TRUST
-
Mannkind Corporation
-
Medical International Technologies (MIT Canada) Inc.
-
Movi SpA
-
Mundipharma
-
Mylan Laboratories
-
National Medical Products, Inc.
-
Nektar Therapeutics
-
Novartis
-
Novavax, Inc.
-
Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-
Panacea
-
PharmaJet
-
SHL Group
-
Sensile Medical AG
-
Serum Institute
-
Skyepharma Production SAS
-
Theraject, Inc.
-
Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-
Vaccibody
-
Valeritas, Inc.
-
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
-
XEL Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
